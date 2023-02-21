Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker Unfollows Her On Instagram As Model's Fling With Bad Bunny Heats Up
Out of sight and out of mind: as of Monday, February 20, Devin Booker no longer follows ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on Instagram.
The snub comes as the model's fling with Bad Bunny continues to take Hollywood by storm, prompting her fans to poke fun at Booker on social media.
"Devin Booker is pressed about this Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny news and unfollowed her on IG 😂," one person wrote on Twitter. "I knew this friends things would only last until she moved on."
"Ooop he's bitter," quipped another social media user, with a third noting, "He can't handle her moving on."
Fans also noticed the athlete, 26, unfollowed Jenner's bestie Hailey Bieber as well.
The reality star, 27, and Booker called it quits in November 2022 after being on and off for around two years, but neither of them were romantically linked to anyone until the brunette bombshell sparked dating rumors with Bad Bunny earlier this month.
On Saturday, February 18, the Grammy winner — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — and Jenner separately exited Wally’s in Beverly Hills, where they were rumored to be dining with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.
As OK! reported, Jenner and the rapper, 28, "were introduced by friends" somewhat recently, as the latter "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
The pair have been "spending time together" since then, with the source claiming Jenner "likes him and is having fun."
"He is different from guys that she dated in the past," added the confidnate. "He is very charming."
Fans eager to know more about the potential couple's dynamic are unlikely to receive any clues from the catwalker's social media, as she prefers to keep her love life out of the spotlight.
"Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," the 818 Tequila co-founder explained of her approach to dating in an old interview. "I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that]."
"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest," shared the starlet. "I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know."