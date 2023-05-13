Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Wearing Matching Boots at Lakers Game as Romance Heats Up
Courtside cuties!
On Friday, May 13, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted at the Lakers game in the front row. The pair, who were first romantically linked in February, have been spending a lot of time together as of late.
The lovebirds were seen cozying up to one another as they smiled and laughed together. The adorable couple even matched their footwear, with both stars in snakeskin boots while they watched Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.
Along with the boots, Kendall looked stunning in a cropped white tank top and a brown mini skirt as she joked around with her rumored boyfriend. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny sported a black leather jacket, black pants and a snapback hat.
As OK! previously reported, a source revealed the model had been openly calling the Puerto Rican rapper her boyfriend.
The insider shared that Jenner "was super excited for them to go public," referring to their joint arrival at the Met Gala on May 1.
"They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," the source added of the celebs who also attended the after-party as a pair.
The 27-year-old "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they'll know because she'll parade him to the world," they continued, confessing the brunette beauty's romance with Bad Bunny is "the real deal" compared to her on-again-off-again relationship with ex Devin Booker.
In February, when the duo first got to know each other, the musician and the reality TV star were caught playing "tonsil hockey" in a club together.
At the time, a source shared that the famous sister "recently started hanging out with him," referring to the "Titi Me Preguntó" singer.
"They were introduced by friends," the insider said, noting that Bad Bunny "moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house."
"She likes him and is having fun," they spilled. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."