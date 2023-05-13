Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Wearing Matching Boots at Lakers Game as Romance Heats Up

The lovebirds were seen cozying up to one another as they smiled and laughed together. The adorable couple even matched their footwear, with both stars in snakeskin boots while they watched Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Along with the boots, Kendall looked stunning in a cropped white tank top and a brown mini skirt as she joked around with her rumored boyfriend. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny sported a black leather jacket, black pants and a snapback hat.