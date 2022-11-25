Kim Kardashian Under Fire For 'Friendsgiving' With Tristan Thompson: 'Make It Make Sense'

"Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense," pleaded one social media user, with another writing, "Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc . Blur his face out lol."

A third hilariously added: "I see they finally put Tristan in jail."

Though Tristan is an NBA player, he may be best known for his relationship with Khloé, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.