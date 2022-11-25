Kim Kardashian Under Fire For 'Friendsgiving' With Tristan Thompson: 'Make It Make Sense'
Despite good intentions, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson didn't get away with having a reunion unscathed.
The Kardashians star and Khloé Kardashian's cheating baby daddy met up at a juvenile center before the famous family's lavish Thanksgiving celebration to dine with young men for the holiday.
Kim and Tristan posted snaps of their outing together to their respective Instagram accounts, with the SKIMS mogul captioning her upload: "This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country."
"This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatric," Kim, 42, continued. "These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life."
"My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are," she concluded her post, featuring the stars sitting around a long table with others' faces blurred out. "I can’t wait to see them all come true."
While it seems Kim and Tristan, 31, came together with the best of intentions, the reality star's fans couldn't help but go after her for spending time with the man who has continuously betrayed and humiliated her sister.
"Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense," pleaded one social media user, with another writing, "Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc . Blur his face out lol."
A third hilariously added: "I see they finally put Tristan in jail."
Though Tristan is an NBA player, he may be best known for his relationship with Khloé, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.
Their publicized romance has been plastered all over headlines ever since he was first caught being unfaithful to the Good American cofounder days before she welcomed their first child together in 2018. Clearly not learning his lesson, Tristan was later caught kissing family friend , with several cheating allegations trailing him throughout the years.
Most recently, Tristan failed to show he was capable of being loyal when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé — and tried to hide it from his then-girlfriend while encouraging her to speed up their own surrogacy process.
Mere weeks after Khloé and Tristan conceived their son via surrogacy in November 2021, it was revealed that Maralee was pregnant with the athlete's child, who was born in December.