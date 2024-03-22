'Have You Apologized Yet?': Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Poking Fun at Kate Middleton Amid Royal's Secret Cancer Battle
Kim Kardashian is under fire.
Before Kate Middleton announced her cancer battle on Friday, March 22, the reality star was one of several celebrities who poked fun at her absence from the spotlight — so now, the SKIMS founder is being ridiculed for her past comments.
"Take your s----- post about princess Kate down!" one Instagram user wrote on Kardashian's latest upload.
"Where's Kate? Oh yes she was diagnosed with cancer. Nice one Kim!" another individual dissed, as a third asked, "Have you apologized to Kate yet?"
Earlier this month, Kardashian joined in on the public scrutiny about the Princess of Wales' health and whereabouts, as after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, she was only spotted out a few times. On those occasions, the public thought she looked a little different, sparking conspiracy theories she had been replaced by a body double.
On March 16, the mother-of-four posted a few glam photos of herself alongside the caption, "On my way to go find Kate."
People slammed Kardashian for making jokes about the situation since even prior to the cancer reveal, it was still known that the royal was going through medical trouble.
Despite receiving backlash for her first post about Kate, she brought up the topic once again on March 19 when she shared a screenshot of her group chat's messages.
The text, which was sent by Kardashian's friend Ashley Kassan, started off as a positive message about welcoming in spring, but it concluded with a mention of the Princess of Wales.
"Happy spring equinox!!! Be open to the miracles that can happen, look for them. Dramatic or subtle! So, if you need something, today is the day. Ask and you shall receive. I love you. 🌷🌷," Kassan wrote, then quipping, "don’t waste it worrying about Kate 😂😂."
Kate shared details of her medical woes in a social media video on March 22.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she shared. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate admitted the diagnosis came as a "huge shock," but Prince William has been by her side every step of the way.
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she continued. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."