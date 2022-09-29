'Changing The Narrative': Kanye West Makes Kris Jenner His Instagram Profile Picture While Seeking 'Peace'
Another ridiculous social media meme from Kayne West? The renowned rapper changed his Instagram profile picture to a solo shot of Kris Jenner.
The 45-year-old's new avatar is now the same exact one as his former mother-in-law, and truly stands out on West's photo-less account.
"I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect," West explained on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 28, adding, "lets [sic] change the narrative."
The father-of-four's fans find the rapper's latest social media scheme to be somewhat hilarious — partially because there is little to no context behind why he made this change in the first place.
"If I break up with someone and they aren’t this obsessed with me and my family I don’t want them," announced one Twitter user in reference to West's frequent jabs toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family.
"Look love him or hate him he’s funny," another fan added.
Fans of Jenner weren't as thrilled to see West's latest skit, worrying it could be the start of yet another one of his spiraling social media episodes.
"Yes harassing the mother and grandmother of your children is peak comedy," one user sarcastically replied to the award-winning artist's supportive Twitter comments from fans.
This isn't the first time the "Flashing Lights" rapper has tried to sympathize through his social media accounts recently.
“London I know how you feel I lost my queen too," the Yeezy designer wrote following the death of Queen Elizabeth II — to which many fans speculated was in reference to his broken relationship with his ex-wife.
In addition to longing for Kardashian, West has constantly advocated for his children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and frequently mentions wanting to once again be united as a family.
Earlier this year, OK! reported a source spilled that the "Heartless" rapper even "believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," in reference to his relationship with Kardashian, while adding, "Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with."