Kim Kardashian Sports All-Black Latex Outfit As She's Spotted Leaving Basketball Game: Photos
Kim Kardashian always makes everything her runway! As she was spotted leaving a basketball game in late February, the star, 42, looked chic in an all-black latex outfit.
The reality star was photographed sporting a black leather jacket, a black tank top and matching pants, which showed off her svelte figure.
The Hulu star looks like she has been letting loose lately, as she's been posting TikTok videos of herself with her eldest daughter, North, 9, in addition to heading off on girls' trips.
Kardashian, along with sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, flew to Las Vegas to see Adele perform at her residency.
"Love a best friend + Adele jam," the 27-year-old model captioned a photo of her bestie Bieber dancing during the performance.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian seems to be happy to be in her single era after finalizing her divorce from Kanye West.
On February 8, she celebrated Valentine's Day a bit earlier by showing off some cute pink apparel.
"Hi, guys. We're going to the Valentine's Day Skims pop-up," she said as she posed at home.
"Having my own @skims pop up store at the Century City Mall means the world to me in so many ways," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up. That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn't be more proud of our entire @skims team for making my wildest dreams come true."
Later on, she took some photos with a donut, though she declined to eat the sweet treat.
"I am probably not going to eat it because it will get all over me," she quipped while holding up the food.
The mom-of-four also gave more details about some fan interactions, especially after someone asked if she could write on their arm.
"I am not a big tattoo person," she shared. "Don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley ... They wanted my signature as a tattoo! Girls I'm nervous," she said.