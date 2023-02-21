Kim Kardashian Sports All-Black Latex Outfit As She's Spotted Leaving Basketball Game: Photos

The reality star was photographed sporting a black leather jacket, a black tank top and matching pants, which showed off her svelte figure.

The Hulu star looks like she has been letting loose lately, as she's been posting TikTok videos of herself with her eldest daughter, North, 9, in addition to heading off on girls' trips.

Kardashian, along with sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, flew to Las Vegas to see Adele perform at her residency.