Kim Kardashian's 'Flawless' Makeup-Free Face Earns Tons Of Compliments From Fans: 'She Looks Younger Than Ever'
Kim Kardashian may have a multimillion-dollar makeup empire, but the reality star proved she's just as gorgeous without all the embellishments!
Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a TikTok to demonstrate how she washes her mug with products from her SKKN line, and fans couldn't get enough of her natural beauty.
"Yes Kim we love you without makeup," one fan commented, while another called the mom-of-four an "Armenian beauty."
"Why does she look younger than ever? Sheeesh," noted another follower, with a fourth writing, "You really don't need makeup you're so naturally pretty, your skin is flawless."
Viewers also loved the quick cameo by 7-year-old son Saint West at the end of the clip.
As OK! reported, Kardashian, 42, has been doting on her and ex-husband Kanye West's kids and trying to protect them from his ongoing drama, refusing to talk about his scandals when their tykes — they also share three more children — are present.
The rapper's latest headlines include anti-Semitic rants, snatching and tossing a fan's phone and his marriage to Bianca Censori, who he has yet to wed legally after an unofficial ceremony last month.
Though they may not have a real marriage certificate, they reportedly see themselves as husband and wife, and the Grammy winner, 45, has even introduced Censori to some of his kids.
Needless to say, Kardashian is less than thrilled about the romance, especially since she allegedly never got along with Censori, who works for West's Yeezy label.
"Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her," the source disclosed to an outlet. "This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim, It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still trying her best to stay amicable, revealing in a December 2022 episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast that she "definitely protected" the father-of-four "in the eyes of my kids."
"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world ... I am holding on by a thread. My kids — they don't know anything," she explained. "So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content."