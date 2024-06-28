Living Large! Kim Kardashian Jets Skis With Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Off the Coast of Greece: Photos
Soaking up the sun!
Kim Kardashian was spotted jet skiing with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, June 26.
Although the threesome have been seen spending time together several times over the past year, Kardashian, 43, famously bonded with Sánchez, 54, after the two wealthy women got into a bidding war over the same Balenciaga dress at New York Fashion Week in 2023.
"We'll share it!" Kardashian told her once she realized they were both vying for the same designer gown. However, according to Vogue, Kering — who owns Balenciaga — ended up making them both a dress for $200,000 each.
Kardashian later revealed they frequently swapped DM's to "build each other up" and called Sánchez "such a girl's girl."
In October 2023, Sánchez sent the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star well-wishes after attending her birthday bash.
"What an absolute blast it was celebrating you @KimKardashian," she penned. "Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it's a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead!"
Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of their lavish trip.
Sánchez rocked a tiny gold bikini on the outing while her billionaire fiancé, 60, sported blue swim trunks and a black life vest.
Sánchez felt the need for speed as she zipped through the beautiful blue water.
- Donald Trump Felt 'Wounded' After Kim Kardashian Failed to Support Ex-Prez: 'She Only Did That to Be Cool in Hollywood'
- Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian for 'Mom-Shaming' Her: 'What the F--- Are You Doing to Me?'
- Kim Kardashian Loses Over 60,000 Instagram Followers After Taylor Swift Performed Diss Track About the Reality Star in London
Kardashian was seen taking selfies with a friend while riding her own jet ski. The SKIMS founder was rocking a similar black safety vest as Bezos and a pair of light-colored swim shorts with a matching bikini top.
Kardashian did "duck lips" for the camera as she enjoyed her day in the summer sun.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bezos and Sánchez — who got engaged in May 2023 after four years of dating — are reportedly currently living on the businessman's mega-yacht.
"Lauren has been seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats and other water toys," a source spilled to a news outlet of their lavish life.
The source told Page Six about Bezos and Sánchez's living arrangement.