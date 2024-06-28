Living Large! Kim Kardashian Jets Skis With Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Off the Coast of Greece: Photos

Soaking up the sun!

Kim Kardashian was spotted jet skiing with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, June 26.

Although the threesome have been seen spending time together several times over the past year, Kardashian, 43, famously bonded with Sánchez, 54, after the two wealthy women got into a bidding war over the same Balenciaga dress at New York Fashion Week in 2023.

"We'll share it!" Kardashian told her once she realized they were both vying for the same designer gown. However, according to Vogue, Kering — who owns Balenciaga — ended up making them both a dress for $200,000 each.