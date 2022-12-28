Fans Think Kim Kardashian 'Cut & Pasted' Family Members Into Christmas Party Photos

The reality star, 42, posted the festive snaps on Monday, December 26, depicting all of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies dressed in gorgeous gowns, while other slides in the set featured the gorgeous decorations and the makeup mogul's four kids.

While her friends showed love for the upload, fans pointed out all the flaws in the pics. "Every single jawline is photoshopped," wrote one commenter. "Looks like their heads been cut and pasted on."