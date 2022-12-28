Fans Think Kim Kardashian 'Cut & Pasted' Family Members Into Christmas Party Photos
It feels like there's never a day that goes by without a Kardashian photoshop scandal. In the latest debacle, fans are calling out Kim Kardashian for posting seemingly edited photos from their Christmas party, as several of the shots looked as though individual family members were cut and added together.
The reality star, 42, posted the festive snaps on Monday, December 26, depicting all of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies dressed in gorgeous gowns, while other slides in the set featured the gorgeous decorations and the makeup mogul's four kids.
While her friends showed love for the upload, fans pointed out all the flaws in the pics. "Every single jawline is photoshopped," wrote one commenter. "Looks like their heads been cut and pasted on."
"Every single one of you looks so photoshopped! Geez. Why would you do that?" questioned another fan, with a third declaring, "Everyone looks photoshopped in." Others thought Khloé Kardashian's face appeared filtered, while some pointed out the weird angle of Kendall Jenner's feet in one of the group shots.
Noticeably absent — at least in photos — from the annual shindig were Rob Kardashian and Kanye West, though the rapper's presence would likely do more harm than good, as Kim recently confessed co-parenting with her ex-husband has become "really f***ing hard."
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," she admitted on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, referencing the fact that she shields the tots from the 45-year-old Grammy winner's racist rants. "I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can."
The SKIMS founder added she sometimes cries in the car after dropping the tykes off at school, "but no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing is wrong."