Kim Kardashian Admits She Probably Won't Want to Model for SKIMS Campaigns When She's 50
Though Kim Kardashian's decision to model her own SKIMS pieces surely helped the brand rise to the top, the reality star admitted that in the coming years, she plans to partake in less campaigns.
"I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear," she told Time, who featured the mother-of-four on the cover of their 100 Most Influential Companies story.
"I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops," the aspiring attorney said of why she wants to be a part of every design element, noting she believes she's tried on at least 7,000 pieces.
"It’s just a part of me. I take it really personally," she explained. "It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable."
Despite acknowledging the fact that everyone's physique changes over time, Kardashian admitted she's still determined to slow down the aging process as much as possible.
"We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can," she said. "We’re not going to go out not trying."
- Kim Kardashian Roasted for 'Looking Completely Different' in Every Photo After Flaunting Hourglass Figure in String Bikini
- Kim Kardashian Admits She Doesn't Want to Date 'Really Young' Men After Failed Pete Davidson Romance
- Kim Kardashian Trolls Sister Kendall Jenner's Habit of Dating NBA Stars: Watch!
SKIMS — which was valued at an astonishing $3.2 billion in January 2022 — is a point of pride for Kardashian, who admitted that years ago, she would align with any brand just to get her name out there.
"At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time," said the Hollywood beauty.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined," the makeup mogul gushed of the line. "I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going."
As for the future of the company, Kardashian already has plenty of ideas in the works, including bridal wear and a men's underwear/lounge line that will debut this fall.
She also admitted to being in the process of crafting up a shapewear line for men.