Kim Porter Warned Baby Daddy Al B. Sure He'd 'Get Killed' If He Involved Himself in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lifestyle, New Documentary Claims
Was Kim Porter protecting Al B. Sure from Sean “Diddy” Combs?
In the new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, the late star’s baby daddy revealed she allegedly warned him Combs — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024 — may be violent.
Combs dated Porter for 13 years and shares kids Jessie, D’Lila and Christian with her. Additionally, Combs adopted Porter’s son Quincy, whom she had with Sure.
"You have to keep in mind what people were fed in this propaganda against me over the years. ‘Oh, Puffy did this and adopted your kid.’ … If you hadn’t noticed, his name is still Brown," Sure said about the situation in the documentary. "People thought I was absent and things of that nature. I was basically instructed … [Combs] wasn’t too happy about anyone with a relationship with Kimberly.”
The singer noted that Porter — who died of pneumonia in 2018 at age 47 — urged Sure not to get on Combs’ bad side.
"Kimberly said, 'Don't get involved. You will get killed.’ Even to the point where I remember," Sure said before stopping himself, adding how he could not continue due to legal matters.
Though the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner's office determined Porter’s death as natural, Sure seems to have another theory.
He referred to the mother-of-four’s demise as "her murder," before noting, "Am I supposed to say ‘allegedly?’"
- Kim Porter's Ex Insists She 'Kept a Diary' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Crimes, Believes She Was Murdered While Trying to Expose Him
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Threw 'Freak Off' Style Parties at Home When He Was a Child, Friend Claims
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had Cameras Set Up 'in the Bedrooms' of His Home, Former Model Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sure recalled seeing his former lover being in good health before her passing, so when he learned she died, he thought, "Nah, something is not right with this." The musician also shared that the ex-model asked him to promise to stay quiet about their lives "because she was in complete fear of my life.”
"Before her death, she was keeping a diary and things of that nature," he claimed. "Someone got the passcode to her phone and her computer, and they found out she was writing what was going on behind closed doors."
Elsewhere in the documentary, a pal of the music mogul Tim “Dawg” Patterson may have uncovered why Combs allegedly committed his crimes.
“It all goes back to childhood,” Patterson said while spilling that Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, would often throw sexually charged parties at the family’s home.
“On the weekend, [Sean] partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets,” he dished.
“It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked,” Tim remembered.
The bashes described by the longtime pal are similar to the “Freak Off” shindigs Sean would often throw at his L.A. and Miami mansions. This is where the Grammy winner allegedly sexually abused, drugged and raped many of his victims.
“That’s what we were privy to; this is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night,” he added.