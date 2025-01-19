Kim Porter Warned Baby Daddy Al B. Sure He'd 'Get Killed' If He Involved Himself in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lifestyle, New Documentary Claims

Combs dated Porter for 13 years and shares kids Jessie, D’Lila and Christian with her. Additionally, Combs adopted Porter’s son Quincy, whom she had with Sure.

"You have to keep in mind what people were fed in this propaganda against me over the years. ‘Oh, Puffy did this and adopted your kid.’ … If you hadn’t noticed, his name is still Brown," Sure said about the situation in the documentary. "People thought I was absent and things of that nature. I was basically instructed … [Combs] wasn’t too happy about anyone with a relationship with Kimberly.”