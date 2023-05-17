Kim Zolciak Shares Crypic Quote About the 'Highest Form of Love' After Filing for Divorce From Ex Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak just wanted some consideration!
On Tuesday, May 16, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story to share a thought provoking quote about love amid her recent divorce filing from ex Kroy Biermann.
"The highest form of love is consideration," the message began. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you."
"In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you," the quote concluded.
Along with the message, the mother-of-six penned a 100 emoji to show her agreement with its sentiments. The post seemingly took a dig at her soon-to-be ex-husband, alluding he never "considered" her feelings or perspective.
As OK! previously reported, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from Biermann after the pair had allegedly faced financial trouble over the last few months. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple’s date of separation was April 30.
The 44-year-old stated that her 11-year marriage to the NFL alum was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" in the legal paperwork. She also requested primary physical custody of the kids, joint legal custody, spousal support and to go back to her maiden name Zolciak, rather than her current name Zolciak-Biermann. However, the athlete asked for primary physical custody as well.
Zolciak and Biermann share six children together, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 — who Biermann adopted shortly after their marriage — as well as Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
Prior to the divorce filing, the blonde beauty and the football star made headlines due to their financial debt to the IRS. The duo reportedly owes more than $1 million of unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, they owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018, though the soon-to-be divorcees have not addressed their financial standings.
Back in February, the pair’s Georgia mansion entered foreclosure after they defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took when purchasing the home in 2016.
Despite evidence of the foreclosure, Zolciak denied any issues, saying, "I’m here until I f****** want to move out. 'Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore."
Daughters Brielle and Ariana backed up their mom to paparazzi on February 22, assuring the press their family was doing well.
"You guys are crazy. It's insane," Ariana, told the media at LAX airport.
"Don’t believe everything you hear," she added. "Everything is still there. We all live there. We just slept there last night."