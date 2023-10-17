Exes at War: Kim Zolciak Calls Police on Kroy Biermann 1 Day After Returning Home From Filming 'The Surreal Life'
It looks like Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann cannot be cordial!
According to RadarOnline.com, the former flames got into a spat just one day after the blonde beauty, 45, came back from filming MTV's The Surreal Life in Colombia.
Police were called to the couple's home twice in one night, and it all began at 10:30 p.m. on September 28 when Biermann took Zolciak's phone and disappeared inside their home, which is located outside of Atlanta, Ga.
“She explained when she asked for her phone back, Kroy started screaming at her, calling her names, and blocked her from leaving,” the report stated. “She advised he would hold his arms out to each side and not physically touch her but blocked her with his body to prevent her from leaving. She stated she did not have her phones for two hours and finally found the sole home phone which was when she called the police.”
When police came around, Biermann was nowhere to be found in the 7-bedroom home, which was recently put on the market to pay off their debt.
After searching for the football star, the cell phone appeared on a bedroom nightstand.
“We could not verify he was in the house, but she stated that she was okay because she had her phones and would call us if he came back,” the report stated.
Then, at 11:45 p.m., Zolciak called authorities again when her ex-husband allegedly came into the bedroom "screaming" at her for taking the phone again. When police came the second time, Biermann was missing in action — again. This time, the phone appeared on the bedroom floor in a towel.
One officer from the Milton Police Department even warned Zolciak about her ex.
“Kim advised the [divorce] court date tomorrow should help the situation and be a step in the right direction,” the police report stated. “Officers advised her to stay separate from Kroy as much as possible in order to avoid any future confrontations or escalations.”
This is hardly the first time the police have visited their home, where Zolciak and the athlete, 38, are living with their four young children.
As OK! previously reported, the day after the NFL star filed for divorce for a second time, police came to their house, where the Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed Biermann "threatened" her and locked her out of the bedroom.
Now, Zolciak is fighting back against her ex again, as she is seeking full custody of her four minor children, insisting she's a "loving, fit and proper parent."