Exes at War: Kim Zolciak Calls Police on Kroy Biermann 1 Day After Returning Home From Filming 'The Surreal Life'

When police came around, Biermann was nowhere to be found in the 7-bedroom home, which was recently put on the market to pay off their debt.

After searching for the football star, the cell phone appeared on a bedroom nightstand.

“We could not verify he was in the house, but she stated that she was okay because she had her phones and would call us if he came back,” the report stated.

Then, at 11:45 p.m., Zolciak called authorities again when her ex-husband allegedly came into the bedroom "screaming" at her for taking the phone again. When police came the second time, Biermann was missing in action — again. This time, the phone appeared on the bedroom floor in a towel.