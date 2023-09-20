Kim Zolciak NOT Being Considered to Join Season 16 of 'RHOA' Despite Messy Public Divorce Drama
Looks like her divorce didn't catch the eyes of Bravo!
According to a source connected to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the show will not be considering Kim Zolciak to rejoin the cast despite all the media attention she's received amid her split from Kroy Biermann.
The insider also spilled that Zolciak hasn't been reaching out to try and get back on TV even though she had a cameo appearance last season. In addition, they divulged that the show is looking for new blood rather than to bring back a former Housewife.
While the reality franchise may not be interested in Zolciak for their upcoming season, the blonde beauty's divorce would have been one interesting storyline.
As OK! previously reported, the duo filed for divorce twice over the last few months, as they originally filed in May before deciding to try and work on their marriage. However, it didn't work out, as Biermann filed for divorce again in late August.
On top of their relationship woes, Zolciak and Biermann have been in some financial trouble recently, as their Georgia mansion is close to foreclosure, and the family has been caught selling personal belongings for some extra cash.
Regardless of the second filing, in early September, Zolciak announced yet again that she and the NFL alum were trying to better their marriage.
"I'm living here not going anywhere!" the mother-of-six penned alongside a clip of her shoe closet. "Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."
However, a source claimed that wasn't true, and Biermann was indeed moving forward with the divorce.
Fans slammed the pair in response, as they have had enough of their on-again off-again romance.
"It never ends…" one person wrote, while a second suggested the saga is a stunt to get back on RHOA, saying, "Loooook, nobody wants to see y'all back in TV."
"One minute they're separating, the next minute they're fixing some marriage issues, like pick one option and stay with it if you're uncertain about what you want to do. Why does it take a million times with them???" a third user ranted.
The duo was also called "attention seekers" before a fifth person said, "Obviously they have a vicious/toxic marriage."
"They need make up their d--- minds and quit crying wolf," a sixth user noted in frustration.
A source also expressed their lack of support for the couple, saying, "They never should have tried to reconcile this summer. Everyone told them it wasn't a good idea."
"Too much was already said and done," they added. "Nothing's changed. Kim and Kroy still cannot get along."
Confessed the insider, "They fight about everything from Kim's out-of-control spending to how Kroy's been mentally checked out of their marriage for a while now. They need to be apart."
TMZ reported on the source's comments.