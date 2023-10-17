Kim Zolciak Requests Permanent Custody of Kids in Split From Kroy Biermann, Demands He Still Pay Child Support
Kim Zolciak has requested "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody" of her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann's underage children.
The reality star would permit her ex to have visitation rights for Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
If things go her way, Zolciak wants the NFL star, 38, to pay "permanent child support."
Despite her ex's claims, the blonde beauty's legal team said she "is a loving, fit, and proper parent."
The pair is also parents to Ariana, 22, and Brielle, 26, Kim's daughters who were adopted by Biermann years ago.
As OK! reported, the duo's romance soured when the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. However, they both dismissed their divorce petitions in July.
However, their financial issues continued to put a strain on their relationship. “They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle," an insider said over the summer. "There’s a lot of s--- talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably."
The Bravo stars allegedly didn't attend couples therapy either.
Their inner circle turned out to be right, as at the end of August, Biermann once again filed for divorce, stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
And though the "Tardy for the Party" singer told a reporter they were still trying to work things out, the athlete's attorney said otherwise.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," the legal guru stated, also mentioning their shared home that's now on the market.
In September, Zolciak even filed for his petition to be dismissed since she said they had been intimate on multiple occasions since Biermann made the most recent filing.
The pair's "marital relations ... demonstrates that the marriage is, or was at some point viable after the filing," Zolciak's lawyer said, proving "that the allegations of the marriage being irretrievably broken are demonstrably false."
The paperwork stated that an additional divorce petition had to be made to "once again to affirm that the marriage is indeed irretrievably broken."
"The allegations of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable," the documents emphasized.
However, it seems the mom-of-six may no longer be so determined to save their union, as she and Chet Hanks, 33, were reportedly "acting flirty toward each other" when filming Season 8 of MTV’s The Surreal Life in Medellín, Colombia.
The insider said the two "really hit things off," and when Zolciak was asked about the rapper, she called him a "nice guy" — though she insisted she wasn't looking to date at the moment.