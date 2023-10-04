911 Call Revealed: Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann 'Threatened' and Locked Her Out of Their Bedroom During House Visit

"He's been threatening me. He won't open the door," Zolciak emotionally told the operator in audio obtained by RadarOnline.com. The 45-year-old claimed she already called a locksmith and could be heard yelling at the athlete that she was "tired of you threatening me!"

"I had to call a locksmith to get my medicine!" she explained before screaming at Biermann, "You don't own this house, Kroy. I've been more than accommodating! Open the door, Kroy! This is crazy!"