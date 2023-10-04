911 Call Revealed: Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann 'Threatened' and Locked Her Out of Their Bedroom During House Visit
Another 911 call from Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's home has been revealed.
The day after the former NFL star filed for divorce for a second time, police were summoned to the estranged couple's Georgia mansion again on August 25, where The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed Biermann "threatened" her and locked her out of their bedroom.
"He's been threatening me. He won't open the door," Zolciak emotionally told the operator in audio obtained by RadarOnline.com. The 45-year-old claimed she already called a locksmith and could be heard yelling at the athlete that she was "tired of you threatening me!"
"I had to call a locksmith to get my medicine!" she explained before screaming at Biermann, "You don't own this house, Kroy. I've been more than accommodating! Open the door, Kroy! This is crazy!"
In a chilling moment, the dispatcher asked Zolciak if the 38-year-old had access to weapons, to which she responded, "Kroy has guns. They're locked up in a safe, probably."
"I deserve to get into my room. I don't want anything to do with you!" the Bravo star continued to emotionally plead with Biermann — who she told the operator had allegedly been violent with her previously.
- Kim Zolciak Calls Police Once Again After Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Locks Her Out of Shared Georgia Mansion
- Kim Zolciak Accused Kroy Biermann of Locking Up Her Expensive Designer Bags and Jewelry in Safe During Police Visit
- Kroy Biermann Called Police on Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak for Refusing to Leave Their Bathroom
"This guy thinks he can put my pillow outside the door and make me sleep in random spots when I just had two vertebrates fused," she said. "Get out of here, dude. I've had enough. This man doesn't even have a job to be providing for this house!"
The unearthed call has not been the only update to the Don't Be Tardy stars' divorce saga this week. Zolciak took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 3, to pawn off some of Biermann's designer clothing as the ex-pair navigated their endless financial issues.
In one snap, the matriarch held up a pair of men's size 13 Dior sneakers that were priced at $600 and another pair of Gucci boots for $1,250.
While Zolciak has been focused on selling their expensive duds, Biermann has been eager to let go of their home to pay off their endless debts. As OK! previously reported, the former Atlanta Falcons player requested an emergency hearing to discuss the sale of the property.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist, and is held in Petitioner's name alone," the court filing read. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."