What Is Kim Zolciak's Net Worth? How the Reality Star's Lavish Spending Led to Mounting Debt
Before Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called off their divorce, it was reported that their string of money troubles were one of the main issues that caused the two to nearly part ways.
As OK! shared, the pair was hit with a $1 million tax lien earlier this year, and over the past few weeks, they've been slammed with a few other lawsuits claiming they haven't paid for credit card bills.
Find out more about the blonde beauty's finances and income by scrolling down.
According to reports, Zolciak's net worth is around $300,000.
The star first rose to fame via The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she starred for five seasons before landing her own spinoff show, Don't Be Tardy. The latter went on for eight seasons, and by Season 6, RadarOnline said she was earning $80,000 per episode!
The mom-of-six, 45, also made cash from her business ventures, having released a skincare line as well as a few songs.
Despite all that, the Bravo alum and her husband, 37, have endured financial problems for quite some time.
It wasn't too long ago that the retired athlete accused his spouse of having a gambling problem — telling authorities she blew through $1.5 million via online gambling throughout their 11-year marriage — and as the pair's drama played out over the past couple of months, more debt was revealed.
- Kim Zolciak Blames Financial Woes on Kroy Biermann, Claims Former NFL Star Has Not Worked For '7 Years' in Shocking New Footage
- Kim Zolciak Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring After Calling Off Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann — Photo
- Shocking Footage: Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Snaps at Authorities After 911 Call Is Placed Over Couple's Marital Dispute
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from the IRS' unpaid tax claims, she owed Target $2,482 from an unpaid credit card bill. In addition, Zolciak and Biermann were sued by Simmons Bank for not sticking to the repayment terms on a $300k Home Equity Line of Credit.
In February 2023, prior to their breakup and makeup, it was reported that their $2.5 million Georgia mansion was going into foreclosure due to the default on their $1.65 million dollar loan. However, shortly after, it was announced the home would no longer be going up for auction.
It's unclear how the duo plan to pay off their debts, though as OK! reported, they're determined to keep their marriage in tact after a tumultuous few months.
"They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off," an insider spilled to a news outlet, with another source adding,"Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them."