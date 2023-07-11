Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Not in Couple's Therapy After Calling Off Nasty Divorce: Source
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann decided to work things out on their own without the guidance of a couple's counselor, it seems.
According to a source connected to the complicated couple, their sudden dramatic decision to not get divorced after having both filed in May cannot be credited to any therapy appointments.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL player are reportedly not even doing counseling in the aftermath of calling off their divorce last week.
Though things between the coparents couldn't have been any worse — with both spouses hurling vicious accusations at each other and police calls having been made amid their split — Zolciak and Biermann's rekindling is reportedly "somewhat old-fashioned."
Zolciak, 45, and her estranged husband, 37, believe they can fix the damage done in their relationship with face-to-face conversations — and a little help from God, claimed the source.
While Zolciak has always believed in a higher power, the father of her children reportedly recently found God himself. Leaning on their shared Christian faith to bring them back from the brink of divorce, the family is now making it a regular occurrence to go to church.
- Andy Cohen 'Really Surprised' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Called Off Dramatic Divorce
- Kim Zolciak Brags About Marriage to Kroy Biermann During Bombshell 'RHOA' Return After Chaotic Couple Calls Off Divorce
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Called Off Destructive Divorce as They're 'Getting Along at the Moment'
In fact, the pair was seen earlier this month taking their brood to church, days before they both filed to dismiss their marriage dissolution requests on Friday, July 7.
The shocking request came after they spent the past two months questioning each other's parenting abilities in court, with Zolciak accusing her husband of doing drugs and Biermann claiming the Bravolebrity has a gambling problem. Biermann went so far as to request full custody of their four minor kids due to Zolciak's allegedly “abusive behavior.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the very clear — and public — bumps in their marriage, Zolciak and Biermann decided to work things out.
“They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off,” a source told Page Six, with a second adding: “Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them."
TMZ reported Zolciak and Biermann are not in couple's counseling.