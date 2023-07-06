Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Hit With New Lawsuit Over $213K Home Equity Debt

Per legal papers, in August 2017, Zolciak and Biermann executed a modification agreement that extended the maturity date of the credit line to December 2017. In 2018, a second modification was issued where The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars signed off on $271,788.61 being the remaining balance owed.

According to the bank, the estranged pair agreed to make monthly payments of $1,132.46, with the first installment due on February 24, 2018, and the final payment due on January 24, 2038. However, Simmons says Zolciak and Biermann defaulted under the terms of the agreement, with the last payment being received on October 28, 2022, and they have not shelled out any money since.