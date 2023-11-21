Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Young Child Calls Cops on Parents During 'Extremely Loud' Fight Inside Their Home
Cops had to pay a visit to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's household yet again — though this time, the 911 call came from one of their kids.
On Monday night, November 20, one of the couple's four young children felt forced to phone the police after an escalating fight between their parents became too much to bare.
Cops received a call to The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars' Georgia mansion for a verbal domestic dispute at some point during the evening, causing three officers and a supervisor to show up at the tumultuous couple's home, law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication.
The altercation was "extremely loud," according to the insider, who noted the police were eventually able to diffuse the altercation before it got even more out of hand.
While it remains unclear which kid called the cops on Zolciak and Biermann, the spouses live with their four youngest children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The on-again, off-again pair also shares Zolciak's biological daughters Brielle, 26, and Arianna, 22, whom the former NFL linebacker adopted in 2013, two years after he and the reality star tied the knot.
In May, Kroy filed for divorce, but they wound up reconciling. However, he filed yet again in August — though it seemed they got back together once again within the last month or two.
Back in August, Brielle was the one who had to dial 911 and request police at her parents' mansion, as OK! previously reported.
Upon arrival, the Milton Police Department spoke to the eldest Biermann daughter, who informed them she "just heard chaos," and unfortunately, her "first instinct now is just to call 911 instead of inserting myself in the drama," according to a video obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Describing what caused her to make the bold call, Brielle explained: "[There was] just rumbling of the suitcase, we’re supposed to leave for L.A. today, me, and my mom. I can just hear chaos. I was asleep, and it woke me up. I couldn’t even make out what the mumble was."
"It was like a lot of F... you and whatever," she noted.
Brielle's call was picked up by dispatchers around 11 a.m. on August 27, though the social media influencer allegedly hung up the phone shortly after and didn't answer the returning call.
The suspicious lack of response caused police to arrive with the notion they were responding to a priority 3-level emergency, meaning officers were under the impression there was a crime in progress with "no significant threat of physical injury" at the time of notification.
"I think they are like in a deep conversation," Brielle continued to tell the cops at the door. "I told them that you guys were here but they said that they don’t really need anything now."
Kim eventually came out to the front entrance of her southern estate to inform officers she and Kroy had simply gotten into an argument and everything was "good" for the moment.
TMZ reported one of Zolciak and Biermann's children called the police.