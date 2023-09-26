Kim Zolciak Wants Divorce From Kroy Biermann Dismissed as They're Still Intimate
Kim Zolciak wants her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann thrown out!
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a motion to dismiss the former NFL star's legal filing to officially end their marriage, citing that the estranged pair have recently been intimate with each other.
Per the legal papers, Zolciak stated that she and Biermann "have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the petition for divorce," and they most recently slept together on September 7.
The Bravo star's attorney argued that the ex-football player's petition for divorce "should be dismissed" because "marital relations" between them "demonstrates that the marriage is, or was at some point viable after the filing," which goes on to prove "that the allegations of the marriage being irretrievably broken are demonstrably false."
According to the motion, Zolciak and Biermann must "once again affirm that the marriage is indeed irretrievably broken" by filing an additional petition.
"The allegations of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable," the documents emphasized.
As OK! previously reported, the reality stars have continued to reside together in their Georgia mansion with their minor children Kroy Jr., Kash, as well as twins Kaia and Kane since May when Biermann filed for divorce for the first time and throughout their brief reconciliation.
"Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home but still yell and scream at each other. The feeling is they're both at fault. Kim's being petty and Kroy's being a jerk — but it's not healthy for their kids," an insider alleged.
"Their friends are saying enough is enough," the source added. "These kids don’t deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting."
Biermann has also been doing his best to sell off the $3 million property to help pay off their endless debts.
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner's name alone," the athlete's request for an emergency hearing in regards to pawning off the home read. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."