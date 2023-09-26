Kim Zolciak Wants Divorce From Kroy Biermann Dismissed as They're Still Intimate

Per the legal papers, Zolciak stated that she and Biermann "have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the petition for divorce," and they most recently slept together on September 7.

The Bravo star's attorney argued that the ex-football player's petition for divorce "should be dismissed" because "marital relations" between them "demonstrates that the marriage is, or was at some point viable after the filing," which goes on to prove "that the allegations of the marriage being irretrievably broken are demonstrably false."