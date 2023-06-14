Kim Zolciak Sounds Off on Ex Kroy Biermann's 'Harmful' Unfit Mother Claims, Accuses Him of 'Abuse'
Hours after Kroy Biermann accused Kim Zolciak of being "abusive" towards him with “little concern if the children are present," in new court documents, the reality star fired back at her former flame.
In a statement to a news publication, a lawyer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shut down Biermann's claims about her parenting, shaming him for the aftermath the allegations could have on their young children.
“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” said the legal mind on Tuesday, June 13.
Calling Biermann out for the "harmful" way he continues to spread these "lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother," Zolciak's legal mind emphasized that the allegations are "incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."
"Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up," the attorney continued, before launching their own set of claims against the retired NFL pro.
"The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children," the lawyer said on behalf of their client, pointing out: "Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way."
The statement concluded that Zolciak "looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all."
Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak in May, with the mother-of-six submitting a separate filing days later following their 12 years of marriage.
In Biermann's filing, he requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children — Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. After the former flames wed in November 2011, Biermann adopted his estranged wife's two kids from her previous relationships.
Meanwhile, in Zolciak's filing, she requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody, in addition to spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.
After filing for divorce, Biermann filed a motion for Psychological Evaluation for Zolciak followed by a new motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County on Tuesday for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four kids.
People obtained the statement from Zolciak's lawyer.