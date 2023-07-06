Kim Zolciak Preaches About Finding 'Positive' Habits After Ex Kroy Biermann Accuses Star of Having Gambling Problem
Kim Zolciak is sticking to positivity as her messy divorce plays out in the spotlight.
As the reality star and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, continue to fire off nasty accusations against each other in court documents, Zolciak offered encouraging words to her fans that she may be listening to herself.
“Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words,” the message initially shared by @positiveenergy_plus that was reposted to Zolciak’s Instagram Story began. “Keep your words positive because your words become your behavior.”
“Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes your habits,” continued the Wednesday, July 5, upload. “Keep your habits positive because your habits become your values.”
The post concluded: “Keep your values positive because your values become destiny.”
Her message about positive habits comes after Biermann accused her of having a gambling problem that has “financially devastated” their family. According to the former NFL player, the mother of his children has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”
Calling it a “compulsion,” Biermann insisted Zolciak’s gambling problem has “consumed” her so much that she cannot properly take care of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships after they wed in 2011.)
Biermann’s request that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum undergo a psychological evaluation in part due to her gambling issues comes after she requested her estranged husband be drug tested.
Most recently, Biermann pleaded in a filing that the court appoints Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the pair’s minor children, “so that she may immediately begin her investigation." Though it's unclear what exactly the family law attorney would be investigating, the request came after the exes made a collective five calls to authorities over the course of four minutes amid their split.
Biermann asked in June that the court appoint their kids a legal guardian as the former flames battle it out over everything from finances to custody, claiming his children need protection from “abusive” Zolciak.
The former couple filed for divorce in May amid mounting financial trouble.