Kim Zolciak's Friend Slams Kroy Biermann's 'Kidnapping' Threats After 'RHOA' Star Calls Cops on Ex
Kim Zolciak's friend is shutting down Kroy Biermann's kidnapping claims after she picked up the exes' son for a playdate.
After Biermann allegedly threatened to have Elise Humphries arrested for kidnapping, according to police records, Zolciak's friend posted a lengthy statement to Instagram addressing the incident.
“There was zero kidnapping,” insisted Humphries, explaining that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gave her permission to take the former flames' 12-year-old son, KJ, on a playdate to the rodeo with her daughter.
“His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter," Humphries explained.
According to Zolciak's pal, Biermann only threatened to file kidnapping charges to help his custody case against Zolciak amid their nasty divorce.
“[KJ’s] father, Kroy, is desperately trying to control every move to ensure he gets full custody and child support so he falsely accused me of kidnapping KJ so he can appear as the parent who takes the kids out,” Humphries lamented, going on to defend the reality star after she phoned the police amid Biermann's apparent rage.
Declaring Zolciak did not “misuse the 911 system” when she called police about the alleged incident on June 16, Humphries emphasized: “She was terrified I was going to get arrested."
Humphries concluded: “Please pray for Kim and the kids because they need them while they navigate Kroy’s narcissistic, controlling behavior.”
While on the phone with 911, Zolciak alleged, “[Kroy] has harassed not only the mother, but my son is shaking and hysterically crying."
“And now I’m just going to leave and just go pick him up to prevent this situation," she continued. "I just don’t know what else to do at this point.” The 45-year-old also accused Biermann, 37, of stealing her bag with divorce papers amid their messy split, adding on the phone: "This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation."
In the end, Zolciak denied police assistance.
The alleged heated confrontation comes amid the exes' nasty divorce after 11 years of marriage. Zolciak and Biermann share six children, including the Don't Be Tardy star's eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted in 2013, from previous relationships.
