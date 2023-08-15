Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Financial Issues Putting Intense Pressure on Their Marriage After Reconciliation
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are doing their best to keep their marriage together.
After calling off their near divorce in July, insiders say The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars still feel the intense pressure of their financial burdens weighing down their relationship.
According to sources close to Zolciak and Biermann, the couple will have days when they are getting along great, but then other times, they'll be at each other's throats.
Per the people in their inner circle, the reality star and the former NFL player have been pointing fingers at each other over their $1 million lien to the IRS and lawsuits from companies like Target and BMW for being late on payments.
Although Zolciak and Biermann have been trying their best to make their union work, their minor children Kroy "KJ" Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9, have been subjected to the continuous fighting taking place in their Georgia mansion.
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo stars initially filed to end their 13-year marriage in May. In the following months, Zolciak and Biermann made headlines due to how nasty their split became — with both filing for sole custody of their brood, multiple calls to the police and shocking drug use and gambling allegations.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," an insider explained at the time. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks. Kim's being petty, and Kroy's being a jerk."
"The money has been a huge issue," another source noted in the spring before their shocking reconciliation in the summer. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
