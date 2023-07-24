Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Marriage on the Rocks Again After Viewing Disturbing Police Footage
And the saga continues!
According to RadarOnline, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are on the rocks yet again after the married couple viewed the tension-filled police camera footage from a house call made to their Georgia mansion in May.
Per the source, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that her husband was dealing with CTE from years of being sacked on the football field, which created a divide between them once again after calling off their divorce earlier this month.
"Can I tell you it makes me sad to say this, but he's not right," Zolciak can be heard quietly telling a cop during their visit." I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married."
The "Tardy for the Party" singer then brought up her late friend and NFL player Shane Dronett who took his own life in 2009 after reportedly battling paranoia, uncontrollable rage and confusion linked to CTE.
"He was a friend of mine," Zolciak noted of the late athlete before the officer asked her, "Are they doing CTE (tests) on him?" to which she said, "No! That's the f****** problem!"
As for what the Bravo star is the most upset about currently, insiders say Zolciak cannot quite get over Biermann's claim that she gambled away $1.5 million from their bank account during their marriage.
According to the former Atlanta Falcons player via legal documents, his spouse allegedly spent "substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biermann further claimed that Zolciak was so "consumed" by her addiction to betting that she could not care for their minor children Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
Despite all of the legal, financial, and martial issues, on July 7, the pair filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce after both parties filed to end their 11-year union in May for the sake of their kids.