Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Is an 'Uphill Battle' After Reconciliation, Spills Source: 'There's a Lot of S--- Talking'
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's friends are calling a Spade a Spade.
Though the complicated couple decided to call off their divorce two months after filing to end their union, their inner circle has zero faith that they will be able to make things work, according to a source.
“They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” dished the insider to a news outlet, adding: “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.”
Zolciak and Biermann reportedly have yet to work through the issues that led to their nasty breakup in May — which resulted in the two hurling vicious allegations at each other in court.
“There’s a lot of s----talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably,” the source added, pointing out that “They are also not seeking counseling.”
OK! previously reported the reality star, 45, and the retired NFL pro, 37, are relying on their shared Christian faith to bring them back from the brink of divorce, as Zolciak has always strongly believed in a higher power. Meanwhile, her estranged husband recently found God himself, with the couple now making it a regular occurrence to go to church with their brood.
Both The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the father of her children filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce earlier this month after both parties filed to end their 11-year union in May. The reconciliation came as a shock to many, considering Zolciak alleged Biermann struggled with substance abuse and demanded he get drug tested while he accused his wife of having a gambling problem.
As the duo continued to battle for custody of their four minor children — they also share daughters Brielle and Ariana from Zolciak's previous relationships — Biermann went so far as to suggest the star displayed “abusive behavior.”
Nonetheless, they ultimately decided to try to "make it work for the kids," a source spilled amid news of their reconciliation.
Zolciak and Biermann wed in November 2011 at their Georgia home.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to a source about the couple's friends doubting their reconciliation.