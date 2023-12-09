Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Children Get 'Excited and Hopeful' When the Couple Reunites: 'The Calm Only Lasts a Little While'
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's on-again, off-again relationship makes for a rollercoaster of emotions for their four young children.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have notoriously been one of the most messy splits of 2023, with the couple calling off their May divorce by July, only to file a petition to end their marriage again just one month later.
"The saddest part is how excited and hopeful the kids get, only to have the good times come crashing down again because the calm only lasts a little while," a source spilled to a news publication of the estranged spouses' offspring: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10.
Biermann is also a father to Zolciak's biological daughters Ariana, 22, and Brielle, 26, whom he adopted in 2013.
In September, Kim insisted via Instagram she and Biermann were "working on" their marriage and "living as husband and wife" — though the former NFL athlete contradicted her claims, declaring he was still moving forward with their divorce despite admitting they were still sleeping together.
Then, the pair confusingly celebrated their 12th anniversary together at a pasta and seafood restaurant in November, which only left fans with more questions about the status of their marriage.
The parents-of-six's back-and-forth relationship pattern has caused those around them to feel bad for Zolciak and Biermann's little ones.
"It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while," the insider explained.
"When things are good, they’re all over each other," the confidante noted, however, the pair has proved things can turn ugly with the flip of a switch.
Zolciak and Biermann's explosive fights inside of their household have prompted police to be called on numerous occasions, as OK! previously reported.
Last month, one of their young children had to call 911 after an "extremely loud fight" between the reality stars appeared to get out of hand.
In August, the couple's eldest daughter was the one who phoned law enforcement and requested an officer paid a visit to their Georgia mansion.
Upon arrival, the Milton Police Department spoke to Brielle, who said she "just heard chaos," admitting her "first instinct now is just to call 911 instead of inserting myself in the drama."
"[There was] just rumbling of the suitcase, we’re supposed to leave for L.A. today, me, and my mom. I can just hear chaos. I was asleep, and it woke me up. I couldn’t even make out what the mumble was," she explained, per bodycam footage.
