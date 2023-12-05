More Legal Trouble: Kroy Biermann's Attorney Files Lien Over Unpaid Fees Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce Battle
Kroy Biermann has another debt to settle.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, filed a lien against him for unpaid bills in helping him with his impending divorce from Kim Zolciak.
Per the legal papers, on Monday, December 4, the lawyer and the firm of Stearns, Montgomery & Proctor filed a Consent Attorney's Lien for $801.01 as of November 15 against "all recoverable property" of Biermann's "upon any judgments and decrees recoverable" in his legal battle against The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.
According to the filing, the ex-Atlanta Falcons player and his attorney agreed that Bergstrom could place a lien against Biermann and Zolciak's $6 million Georgia mansion that is currently on the market.
Once the property has been sold, the lawyer will collect her "fees and services incurred for all of [Biermann's] legal matters with the Firm." However, the interest on the amount not yet paid will accrue at 1.5 percent monthly.
The Don't Be Tardy stars' year has been quite the roller-coaster. In May, Biermann, 38, moved to legally end his marriage to Zolciak, 45. By the middle of the summer, the pair — who wed in 2011 — had reconciled. However, in August, the former athlete filed for divorce for a second time.
While navigating their tumultuous relationship, the two — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — were also hit with a $1 million tax lien from the IRS and numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills.
In a heartbreaking declaration to the judge, the "Tardy for the Party" singer begged to not allow the bank to foreclose on their home before they were able to sell it for profit as their family would be "homeless."
"I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," she wrote in the letter.
"Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations," Zolciak added. "We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence."
"Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless," the Bravo star explained. "We understand the gravity of this situation."