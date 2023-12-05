More Legal Trouble: Kroy Biermann's Attorney Files Lien Over Unpaid Fees Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce Battle

Per the legal papers, on Monday, December 4, the lawyer and the firm of Stearns, Montgomery & Proctor filed a Consent Attorney's Lien for $801.01 as of November 15 against "all recoverable property" of Biermann's "upon any judgments and decrees recoverable" in his legal battle against The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

According to the filing, the ex-Atlanta Falcons player and his attorney agreed that Bergstrom could place a lien against Biermann and Zolciak's $6 million Georgia mansion that is currently on the market.