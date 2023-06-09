Kim Zolciak Insists 'Hurt People Hurt Others' as Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce Rages On
Kim Zolciak has learned a thing or two following the demise of her marriage with Kroy Biermann.
On Thursday, June 8, the reality star reposted a telling message to her Instagram Story that read: "Hurt people hurt others, but luckily, healed people heal others. Safe people, shelter others. Free spirits, free others."
"Enlightened people, illuminate others. And love always wins. So shine your light of love on all who may cross your path in life, because what you do matters," the message concluded.
Her post, which likely had something to do with her grueling divorce, came after her estranged husband publicly shaded her just one day after news of their divorce following 11 years of marriage hit headlines.
"Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party," the former NFL outside linebacker's Instagram bio read for a short period of time, clearly mocking his wife's show, Don't Be Tardy, and song, "Tardy For The Party."
Despite going their separate ways, OK! reported Zolciak and Biermann are still living together in their Georgia estate, which went into foreclosure back in February, with the duo’s four little ones — Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The former flames also share The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann legally adopted in 2013.
With the two gearing up to face off with their respective teams of lawyers, those close to the reality star fear the divorce will end up getting nasty.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained of the exes' contention over their brood. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
The insider added: "As a couple, it's obvious that Kim has always been the head of the household. Because of that, this makes [the divorce] even harder for him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! reported that the coparents owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties, making their split all the more complicated as they deal with their legal woes.