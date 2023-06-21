Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship With Kroy Biermann Despite Messy Divorce, Says Source
Though Kim Zolciak's relationship with Kroy Biermann couldn't be worse amid their nasty divorce, the reality star doesn't mind that her brood isn't picking sides.
After Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, honored their mom's soon-to-be ex-husband on Father's Day, an insider addressed The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's reaction to their continued closeness with the former NFL pro.
According to the source, Zolciak "understands and is okay with it. She wants them to have a good relationship."
Biermann adopted Brielle and Ariana after he and Zolciak said "I Do" in November 2011. The former flames also share younger children Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.
Zolciak and Biermann's split has gone from bad to worse ever since they both filed for divorce in May.
In Biermann's filing, he requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, while Zolciak requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody, in addition to spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name, in her own filing.
As tension continues to mount, with the drama being made worse by the fact that the exes are still living under the same roof in Georgia, Biermann filed a motion for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four kids.
Biermann listed reasons why he believes the children need a court-appointed representative in the docs, alleging the Don't Be Tardy star has a gambling addiction — and therefor does not "pay adequate attention to the children" — uses profane language around the kids and takes videos of herself while driving with their brood.
He also expressed his concern over her possible return to Bravo, pointing out that her appearance would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."
Following Biermann's attempt at painting Zolciak as an "unfit mother," her attorney sounded off on his claims, calling them "harmful" and "incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."
