Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship With Kroy Biermann Despite Messy Divorce, Says Source

Though Kim Zolciak's relationship with Kroy Biermann couldn't be worse amid their nasty divorce, the reality star doesn't mind that her brood isn't picking sides.

After Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, honored their mom's soon-to-be ex-husband on Father's Day, an insider addressed The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's reaction to their continued closeness with the former NFL pro.