Doting Mom Kim Zolciak Bonds With Son Kash After Kroy Biermann's 'Unfit' Mother Claims
Kim Zolciak is proving to be a doting mom after Kroy Biermann tried to paint her as an "unfit mother."
Amid her and Biermann's already-nasty divorce that was filed in May, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share sweet moments she had with her son Kash, 10.
Zolciak first shared a photo of a gorgeous red flower Kash picked for her, writing: "From @kashbiermann my heart can't take it."
She then snapped a pic of Kash holding the flowers, explaining that he was wearing gloves because "they were frog hunting eeewww," with laughing crying emojis. "My heart," she added.
Hours later, Zolciak shared even more content of her young son getting a haircut and the final result, as she's heard saying "magic" in the background of the video.
Zolciak's clear bonding time with her offspring comes on the heels of her soon-to-be ex-husband filing for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for their four minor children, meaning someone would make sure the kids are thought of amid their divorce proceedings.
Biermann listed reasons why he believes the children need a court-appointed representative in the docs, alleging that his wife has a gambling addiction — and therefor does not "pay adequate attention to the children" — uses profane language around the kids and takes videos of herself while driving with their brood.
He also claimed Zolciak has been "abusive" towards him with “little concern if the children are present."
The Bravo star has since hit back at the motion the retired NFL pro filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, shaming him for the aftermath the allegations could have on their young children.
“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” her lawyer said in a statement earlier this week. "To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."
Pointing out, "Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way," the legal mind declared their client will not allow "Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain.”
The exes share Kroy, 11, Kash, twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as Zolciak’s older daughters Ariana and Brielle. Biermann requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, while the mother of his kids requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody.