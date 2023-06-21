Kroy Biermann May Have 'Pertinent Information' Against Kim Zolciak 'That Proves She's an Unfit Mother,' Celeb Divorce Lawyer Spills

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's nasty divorce battle has only just begun, as the duo still needs to duke it out in court for full custody of their four youngest children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Upon filing for divorce and ending their 11-year marriage, Biermann requested sole physical and legal custody of the little ones without citing visitation rights for his estranged wife, while Zolciak asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody, as well as visitation rights for the retired NFL star.