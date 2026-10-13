Former Trump Official Warns Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried' and May 'Sing' Amid Ouster From Ambassadorship to Greece in White House Shakeup

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

White House Asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece on October 13.

As previously reported by OK!, the White House asked Guilfoyle to resign from her position amid scrutiny surrounding allegations involving a $100,000 American Express bill and other alleged misconduct. On October 13, press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the decision during her first briefing, telling reporters, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign." "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia added.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Matthews Warns Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Seek a Pardon

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews suggested Kimberly Guilfoyle could seek a pardon.

Matthews suggested Guilfoyle may not leave quietly. "The issue that they have now with someone like Kimberly Guilfoyle is, yes, they did ask for her resignation, but she is probably going to go kicking and screaming unless I would guess she's probably lobbying them for a pardon because she did expose herself, it seems like, to some criminal liability here," Matthews said in an interview. Guilfoyle's attorneys have denied wrongdoing, calling her actions "the opposite of corruption."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews warned that Kimberly Guilfoyle's years inside the Trump family could complicate her departure.

Matthews argued that Guilfoyle's years spent close to the Trump family could make her departure more complicated. "And so the issue with them and their relationship with her, it's not like some secretary that you can just oust," the former official explained. "This is someone who was part of the Trump family and was in the inner circle for years on end." "She knows where the bodies are buried, and so they want to make sure that she doesn't go out singing and, you know, spilling all their secrets," Matthews continued. "And so I think that they're going to try to make a deal with her and either find her a soft landing spot," she predicted.

'Honor of a Lifetime'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a lengthy statement about her resignation on X.