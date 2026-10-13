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Former Trump Official Warns Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried' and May 'Sing' Amid Ouster From Ambassadorship to Greece in White House Shakeup

split image of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Sarah Matthews
Source: MEGA

Former Trump official Sarah Matthews warned Kimberly Guilfoyle could spill secrets about the president's inner circle after being asked to resign as ambassador to Greece.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET

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Former Donald Trump official Sarah Matthews warned that Kimberly Guilfoyle's ouster as U.S. ambassador to Greece could create new headaches for the White House.

Matthews suggested the former Fox News personality may have leverage over the Trump administration as she faces mounting scrutiny.

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White House Asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign

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image of Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece on October 13.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece on October 13.

As previously reported by OK!, the White House asked Guilfoyle to resign from her position amid scrutiny surrounding allegations involving a $100,000 American Express bill and other alleged misconduct.

On October 13, press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the decision during her first briefing, telling reporters, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign."

"She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia added.

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Sarah Matthews Warns Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Seek a Pardon

image of Sarah Matthews suggested Kimberly Guilfoyle could seek a pardon.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Matthews suggested Kimberly Guilfoyle could seek a pardon.

Matthews suggested Guilfoyle may not leave quietly.

"The issue that they have now with someone like Kimberly Guilfoyle is, yes, they did ask for her resignation, but she is probably going to go kicking and screaming unless I would guess she's probably lobbying them for a pardon because she did expose herself, it seems like, to some criminal liability here," Matthews said in an interview.

Guilfoyle's attorneys have denied wrongdoing, calling her actions "the opposite of corruption."

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'She Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

image of Sarah Matthews warned that Kimberly Guilfoyle's years inside the Trump family could complicate her departure.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Matthews warned that Kimberly Guilfoyle's years inside the Trump family could complicate her departure.

Matthews argued that Guilfoyle's years spent close to the Trump family could make her departure more complicated.

"And so the issue with them and their relationship with her, it's not like some secretary that you can just oust," the former official explained. "This is someone who was part of the Trump family and was in the inner circle for years on end."

"She knows where the bodies are buried, and so they want to make sure that she doesn't go out singing and, you know, spilling all their secrets," Matthews continued.

"And so I think that they're going to try to make a deal with her and either find her a soft landing spot," she predicted.

'Honor of a Lifetime'

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a lengthy statement about her resignation on X.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a lengthy statement about her resignation on X.

Since being asked to resign, Guilfoyle has made her own public statement about leaving her position.

"Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime," she wrote in part on X. "I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world."

"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering," she added. "I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again."

"While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” Guilfoyle shared.

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