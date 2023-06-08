Kimberly Guilfoyle Blames President Joe Biden for Canadian Wildfires Affecting Areas of America
Kimberly Guilfoyle never misses an opportunity to promote future father-in-law Donald Trump.
As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continue to seep into New Jersey, New York and other parts of the U.S., the Fox News alum made an Instagram Story post to insinuate President Joe Biden was to blame.
The Wednesday, June 7, upload featured a photo of a clear blue sky over NYC with the words "Trump's economy" over it, and it was compared to a photo of NYC's current hazy, tinted sky, which was labeled as "Biden's economy."
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée added the word "accurate" to the juxtaposition.
The TV star has always thrown her support behind her man's father, most recently doing so on an episode of The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show.
"Look at Donald Trump — seriously. He's ready to confront all of our nation's problems head on, he does event after event, town halls, and is putting policy videos almost daily. He has unbeatable stamina, and that is what we need in a leader," the mom-of-one declared. "Not to mention his golf game when he hits holes-in-one, I’ve seen it personally. Strength, focus and commitment to restoring America's prosperity."
Guilfoyle has also been by the Trump's family side after the father-of-five, 76, was indicted on 34 felony counts in relation to the hush money scandal with Stormy Daniels.
"I stand with 45 on this sham indictment! This only makes me support him even more. And I know there are millions more like me regardless of party that feel the same," she tweeted after the ordeal took place at a Manhattan courthouse.
"We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams," she continued. "We will overcome Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for you!"
The Republican and Donald Jr., 45, just celebrated their five-year anniversary in April. "Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart, my ride or die, my everything, @donaldjtrumpjr. Thank you for 5 amazing years," she gushed. "Love us and love our family! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #TheBestIsYetToCome."
Her beau made a social media post as well, writing, "Happy 5 year anniversary to my my love @kimberlyguilfoyle… what a ride, and if you can put up with my a** for that long with everything they’ve thrown at us 5 years is just the start of it. I love you."