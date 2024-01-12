Megyn Kelly Claims Don Lemon Is 'Disgusting' and 'Hates America' as Fired CNN Host Makes His Comeback: 'He's Shown Us Who He Is'
Megyn Kelly didn't mince words when discussing ousted CNN host Don Lemon's comeback.
Earlier this week, the 57-year-old announced he would be launching his own show on X, formerly known as Twitter, which he called "the biggest space for free speech in the world."
"Our old pal Don Lemon has resurfaced, or is about to resurface," Kelly said on the Thursday, January 11, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "And I realize that the magnanimous move is to say, 'Good for Don. He got cancelled off of CNN, and now he's reinventing himself on X.' Well, that's not what I say!"
"I think he's disgusting," she continued. "He hates America, he hates Republicans, and I'm not looking forward to his voice reemerging other than to mock it, which I 100% plan to do."
"He was off the air for two minutes and now like now people are like, 'Oh, maybe he's seen the light. You know, maybe he's gonna come back more fair and balanced.' Oh, sure. Sure, Jan!" the journalist added. "I mean, bulls---. He's shown us who he is. Believe him."
"This is not someone who I'm rooting for," the podcast host made clear. "I'm not saying he should never be allowed to speak again. I'm just saying I don't have to personally cheerlead it, or think it's a good thing, or recognize that this is like some sort of important voice in the conversation and yay for Elon [Musk] for making it possible for him to come back."
"He's a pr--- and he f------ hates Republicans," Kelly alleged. "It shows that it's not just a partisan thing… Don Lemon truly hates the right half of the country. Hates. And would love to see almost all of them canceled who voted for Trump."
"So no, I'm not rooting for him in any way, shape, or form," she concluded.
On Tuesday, January 9, Lemon took to X to announce his latest career venture.
"I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!" he penned. "My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening."
"I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors," the post noted. "This is just the beginning so stay tuned."