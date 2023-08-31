Kimberly Guilfoyle Claims Democrats 'Designed' Donald Trump's Mugshot to 'Embarrass' the Former President

Guilfoyle was invited as a guest on the Kelly Grant Show to give her two cents on her soon-to-be father-in-law's recent arraignment and subsequential mugshot.

The host of the program compared Donald's surge in popularity since his arrest as "the best thing in the world" and "biblical." The former San Francisco attorney went on to call it "unbelievable."

"It's better than 2016, it's greater movement and momentum than 2020, you can see the Emberson poll, which is very credible, has him up 5 points nationally over sleepy Joe Biden when including a third-party candidate like [Cornel] West," she continued. "Not only is he holding the base, but he's growing the movement, which is very important because I'd love to see him get 15 million additional votes than he got last time."