Kimberly Guilfoyle Claims Democrats 'Designed' Donald Trump's Mugshot to 'Embarrass' the Former President
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée and former Fox News co-host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, claimed Democratic operatives designed the Donald Trump mugshot to hurt the former president's chances in 2024.
Guilfoyle was invited as a guest on the Kelly Grant Show to give her two cents on her soon-to-be father-in-law's recent arraignment and subsequential mugshot.
The host of the program compared Donald's surge in popularity since his arrest as "the best thing in the world" and "biblical." The former San Francisco attorney went on to call it "unbelievable."
"It's better than 2016, it's greater movement and momentum than 2020, you can see the Emberson poll, which is very credible, has him up 5 points nationally over sleepy Joe Biden when including a third-party candidate like [Cornel] West," she continued. "Not only is he holding the base, but he's growing the movement, which is very important because I'd love to see him get 15 million additional votes than he got last time."
When Guilfoyle got around to the businessman's mugshot, she claimed that Democratic leaders should be "disqualified" from their positions for believing that the photo would hurt the ex-prez's chances in 2024.
"The President is just gaining momentum, he's gaining support, and you know his resilience is unbeatable because he is unbreakable."
Guilfoyle shared a clip of her interview on Instagram with a statement that read, "Democrats designed the mugshot to embarrass Trump."
"The mugshot backfired on the Left in the form of surging donations, rising polls, and new supporters," she continued. "No picture, indictment, or trial date can take down the 45th and future 47th President."
Former President Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Ga., for trying to overturn the 2020 election results last Thursday, August 24. There, he was processed and had the infamous mugshot taken, which immediately went viral online and appeared in an endless onslaught of memes and merchandise.
The former Fox News host claimed to have been "close friends" with Donald for 18 years, even before she started on The Five and prior to romantic relationship with his son, Don Jr.
She and the former first son have appeared at several events together over the years and began dating soon after Don. Jr.'s divorce from Vanessa Haydon. They became engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!