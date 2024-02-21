Donald Trump Reveals Running Mate Shortlist: 'They're All Solid'
Former President Donald Trump revealed who he's considering to be his running mate in 2024.
Among those in consideration are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
During a Fox News town hall event, host Laura Ingraham asked Trump, "Are they all on your shortlist?"
"They are," Trump answered. "Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good, they're all solid."
DeSantis, who previously clashed with Trump, has now pledged his support. The ex-president has also stopped attacking the governor ever since the Florida governor dropped out of the GOP primary.
Similarly, Scott, who also dropped out of the race early on, has been actively campaigning for him ahead of the South Carolina vote.
As OK! previously reported, during the same Fox News town hall, Trump publicly acknowledged Scott's efforts in supporting his campaign. Stating, "He’s been such a great advocate."
Trump highlighted Scott's dedication to promoting his candidacy, emphasizing his impact on the campaign.
"I have to say, I don’t, this is in a very positive way: Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself," Trump continued, giving a backhanded compliment to his former primary opponent. "I watched his campaign and he doesn't like talking about himself, but boy does he talk about Trump. And I said, you know, I called him. I said, 'Tim, you’re better for me than you were for yourself.'"
During the town hall, Trump also brought up Florida Representative Byron Donalds and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as possible running mates against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Not long ago, it looked like Kristi Noem's star was flaming out. Following a turbulent first term, the South Dakota governor elected not to run for president, and the media turned its focus elsewhere," a news source spilled. "But if the 2024 primary is in part a tryout to be former President Donald Trump's next running mate, Noem's national standing appears to have been rekindled. She's suddenly front and center in the veepstakes."
Back in September, at a sold-out GOP fundraiser in Rapid City, South Dakota, Trump and Noem stood together as she introduced him to the midwestern state. At the event, Noem also officially endorsed Trump's candidacy.
"He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs," she said. "He has my full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America."