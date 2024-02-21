Donald Trump Reveals Running Mate Shortlist: 'They're All Solid'

During a Fox News town hall event, host Laura Ingraham asked Trump, "Are they all on your shortlist?"

"They are," Trump answered. "Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good, they're all solid."

DeSantis, who previously clashed with Trump, has now pledged his support. The ex-president has also stopped attacking the governor ever since the Florida governor dropped out of the GOP primary.

Similarly, Scott, who also dropped out of the race early on, has been actively campaigning for him ahead of the South Carolina vote.