Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Gorgeous Blue Dress After Defending Donald Trump: Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle showed off her figure in her latest Instagram Story.
On Sunday, March 26, the conservative spokeswoman uploaded a picture of herself in a form fitting bright blue dress and pink studded heels. Guilfoyle smiled for the mirror selfie while tagging the clothing brand and her Rumble link.
The TV news personality posted this photo after backing future father-in-law Donald Trump in his recent potential indictment drama.
On Saturday, March 18, she tweeted weighing in on the situation after the ex-president announced he might be arrested on that following Tuesday.
"We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will NEVER, ever surrender!" the 54-year-old declared.
Opponents of the former prosecuting attorney of San Francisco replied to her passionate comment.
"Don't pay 'hush money' payments of $130,000 to adult film stars. Don't commit obstruction of an official proceeding. Don't commit conspiracy to defraud the US. Don't commit conspiracy to make a false statement. Don't incite or aid an insurrection," one user tweeted, while another added, "Enjoy prison."
"When the donation train stops coming to MAGA station, I'm sure you'll find another way to pay for cosmetic surgery," someone else wrote.
Additionally, a user identified, "You are not the one getting indicted."
Guilfoyle has been close with the Trump family since she began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. The pair got engaged in 2021, though they have yet to set a date for their wedding.
As OK! previously reported, the California native has integrated herself into the high-profile family, with the former commander-in-chief even giving a speech at her birthday party earlier this month.
"Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, 'I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her . . . we all love her,'" a source revealed about the birthday bash.
The 45th president "thanked her for helping with the campaign and said, 'She's a terrific addition to the campaign and she and Don are a wonderful couple.' He then went into a mini-political stump speech and he was glad-handing everyone," the insider continued.
Don Jr. also said some remarks at the celebration calling Guilfoyle "the love of my life" and adding that he was "looking forward to walking her down the aisle." He allegedly joked, "Kimberly wears the pants in the family and 'I always do what she says.'"