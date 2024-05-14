Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled for Looking 'Uninterested' and Bored During Roger Stone Interview: Watch
Kimberly Guilfoyle was trolled for looking bored during a recent interview with Roger Stone.
"They not only met with every member of my family in my 'supporters,' whatever that means, which is totally unconstitutional, Trump's free speech rights to defend himself are completely abridged. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels and anyone else ... anything like that transpired in Wildwood, N.J. I think this is the largest — a frame job in which there is no underlying crime. I consulted with Donald Trump about it. Look, I have experience with this, Kimberly. I think that hurt their case more than helped," Stone began.
"The U.S. Constitution says that political speech is particularly protected speech. Then, lastly, he has someone who he has already chosen. He has not revealed that to me. I think he is still assessing all of his options. His list might even be growing instead of getting smaller," Stone said, referring to Trump's potential VP list.
"Kim was really into this interview today. Laser focused," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, May 13.
Of course, people thought the clip was hilarious. One person wrote, "Does she not realize she's looking more and more like Batman's nemesis?" while another asked, "Does she know that she's on camera and that her uninterested look is plastered all over the camera?"
"Is she aware it's a split screen? She seems to operating on the assumption she's currently off-camera," a third person stated, while a fourth said, "Is she drunk or something?"
"She looks horrible," a fifth user simply stated.
This is hardly the first time Guilfoyle, 55, has been criticized for her looks.
As OK! previously reported, the two were laughed at when they spoke another time on the TV personality's podcast. "Roger Stone tells Guilfoyle 'the bad news' that Adam Schiff will use the censure by the House GOP to raise millions of dollars and win election to the Senate," one X user captioned the video.
One person wrote, "They look like villains in a TV Batman show," while another said, "Kimberly can’t frown any more, she’s already frowning What does smile look like? Wait, gotta leave, too scary."
A third simply stated, "She looks awful, as usual," while a fourth added: "They both look like cartoon villains from the '70s."
A fifth user quipped, "They're trying so hard to make the orange face a thing."
Stone and Guilfoyle continue to defend Trump amid his hush money trial.
In April, she took to Instagram to praise the ex-president, 77. "There’s one solution to fixing the Biden-caused disasters and getting this country back on track.Re-electing @RealDonaldTrump in November 2024 🇺🇸#Trump2024 #MAGA2024 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #TrumpPatriots #AmericaFirst #Trump2024Landslide #TrumpStrong #TrumpTrain2024," she captioned a photo of herself with the businessman.