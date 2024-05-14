Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled for Looking 'Uninterested' and Bored During Roger Stone Interview: Watch

Kimberly Guilfoyle was trolled for looking bored during a recent interview with Roger Stone.

"They not only met with every member of my family in my 'supporters,' whatever that means, which is totally unconstitutional, Trump's free speech rights to defend himself are completely abridged. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels and anyone else ... anything like that transpired in Wildwood, N.J. I think this is the largest — a frame job in which there is no underlying crime. I consulted with Donald Trump about it. Look, I have experience with this, Kimberly. I think that hurt their case more than helped," Stone began.

"The U.S. Constitution says that political speech is particularly protected speech. Then, lastly, he has someone who he has already chosen. He has not revealed that to me. I think he is still assessing all of his options. His list might even be growing instead of getting smaller," Stone said, referring to Trump's potential VP list.