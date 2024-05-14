'Stop Lying': Eric Trump Called Out After Claiming 100K People Came to Daddy Donald's New Jersey Rally
Eric Trump was called out for claiming 100,000 people came to his father Donald Trump's rally in New Jersey on May 11.
“They wanna take my father down in New York. They wanna do it civilly, they wanna do it criminally, they wanna do it in Georgia, they want to try to do it in Washington, D.C.," Eric, 40, said on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.
“They go to the farthest-left areas of this country, they have radical prosecutors all with one thing in common, they’re all funded by Soros, every single one, and they have a d--- mission to go after Donald Trump because he’s winning in every single poll," he continued.
Eric then pointed out how his father's rally brought in a lot of people. “When you see Wildwood on Saturday, where he has 100,000 people show up. 100,000 people. I mean, Bruce Springsteen can’t pull half of that amount!” he boasted.
But people thought Eric's comments were absurd. One person wrote, “Bruce Springsteen played in front of a crowd of 300,000 in East Berlin in 1988," while another said, “LOL! There were NOT 100K people at Trump's NJ rally! Maybe 15K!"
A third person added, “There weren't 100K people there. Stop. Lying."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, was previously slammed for stretching the truth after claiming he spoke to a ton of people over the weekend.
"I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people," he said in a recent interview. "A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."
After the clip went viral, people pointed out how the "event space can't even hold" that many people.
"There sure wasn’t 100,000 people, phony picture," one user wrote, while another added, "The crowd number keeps getting bigger every time see a report. First 80K then 100K now 'over 100K.' Typical Trump."
"His schtick is so very tired and predictable," a third person fumed. A fourth noted, "All they do is lie and more lies."
Lawyer Aaron Parnos took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight on Donald's first claim.
"Fact check: Donald Trump is not leading in New Jersey," he wrote on Monday, May 13.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com polls reports, a John Zogby Strategies poll from April revealed Joe Biden was polling at 41 percent and Trump was polling at 36 percent in New Jersey.