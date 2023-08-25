What Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Net Worth? Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Earns Money From TV, Political Speeches and More
These days, Kimberly Guilfoyle may be best known as Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, but the former attorney made quite a name for herself before she hit it off with the dad-of-five.
The TV star's net worth currently stands at $25 million.
Guilfoyle, 54, earns money from her several careers paths, as she started out in the workforce as a prosecuting attorney. However, by the early 2000s, she began focusing more on TV gigs: in 2004, she hosted Both Sides on Court TV and worked as a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360°.
By 2006, she joined Fox News and became a regular contributor for the network. In 2011, she became a co-host for The Five, a gig she held until 2018.
She appeared as a guest on countless other news programs over the years as well, such as Geraldo Rivera Reports, America Live and The Strategy Room.
Guilfoyle eventually shifted gears to politics and supported future father-in-law Donald Trump.
According to reports, when she became the chair of the Trump Victory Committee, she was being secretly paid $15,000 per month through the campaign manager's private company.
While supporting the former POTUS, the star became well known for her loud demeanor, leading her to book countless speeches, including Donald's "Save America March" in 2021, where she earned $65,000 for a three minute address.
The Republican has continued to support the former reality star in the wake of his legal troubles.
"I stand with 45 on this sham indictment! This only makes me support him even more. And I know there are millions more like me regardless of party that feel the same," she wrote in April. "We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will overcome Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for you!"
Guilfoyle also brought in a nice chunk of change via her 2016 book, Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate. The 240-paged national bestseller is an advice guide on how to succeed in various aspects of life.