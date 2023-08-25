What Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Net Worth? Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Earns Money From TV, Political Speeches and More

Guilfoyle, 54, earns money from her several careers paths, as she started out in the workforce as a prosecuting attorney. However, by the early 2000s, she began focusing more on TV gigs: in 2004, she hosted Both Sides on Court TV and worked as a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360°.

By 2006, she joined Fox News and became a regular contributor for the network. In 2011, she became a co-host for The Five, a gig she held until 2018.

She appeared as a guest on countless other news programs over the years as well, such as Geraldo Rivera Reports, America Live and The Strategy Room.