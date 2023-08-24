OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

'How Un-American!': Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Lash Out at Fox News for Banning Them From Debate Spin Room — Watch

donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle lash out fox news banning debate watch
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though Donald Trump skipped Fox News' Republican GOP debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 24, Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had every intention of being in the debate spin room — but they were banned from entering.

In a social media video, the couple expressed their frustration with the network, telling a reporter the brand is "now trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle lash out fox news banning debate watch
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle wanted to represent the Trump family at the debate.

"How un-American!" Guilfoyle shouted.

"Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is. And I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in. So they said we were able to go in and they said we weren't now that we’re here," the father-of-five continued. "They’re telling me right now, won’t let me into the spin room."

"That’s what the American people should know, this is the kind of network they are," his fiancée added.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped," he continued. "So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father, just like a few weeks ago when I was canceled after the first indictment, I was scheduled to go on, and about five minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle lash out fox news banning debate watch
Source: mega

Donald Trump skipped the debate and instead did an interview with Tucker Carlson.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

The snub is why the former POTUS skipped the debate, he reasoned, saying his dad is "100 percent right" for doing so.

"It’s beneath him! And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative," Donald Jr. noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle lash out fox news banning debate watch
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle became engaged in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

The famous offspring likened the ordeal to the former commander-in-chief's latest indictment in Fulton County, Ga.

"They’re trying to put a gag order on Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself in court proceedings. And more importantly, to function as an intimidation tactic for anyone else who would defend him. Where the D.A. there is then saying, hey, we’re going to add you people to the indictment if you take part in this," he ranted.

"Doesn’t reek of democracy? All the people that have been screaming that for the last six or so years, especially during the Trump presidency, when I believe we had a lot more freedom than we do now, or certainly since this administration has taken over, are strangely quiet," the podcast host concluded. "But I guess we shouldn’t be surprised."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.