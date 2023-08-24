'How Un-American!': Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Lash Out at Fox News for Banning Them From Debate Spin Room — Watch
Though Donald Trump skipped Fox News' Republican GOP debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 24, Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had every intention of being in the debate spin room — but they were banned from entering.
In a social media video, the couple expressed their frustration with the network, telling a reporter the brand is "now trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics."
"How un-American!" Guilfoyle shouted.
"Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is. And I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in. So they said we were able to go in and they said we weren't now that we’re here," the father-of-five continued. "They’re telling me right now, won’t let me into the spin room."
"That’s what the American people should know, this is the kind of network they are," his fiancée added.
"I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped," he continued. "So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father, just like a few weeks ago when I was canceled after the first indictment, I was scheduled to go on, and about five minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment!"
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Throws a Fit After She Was 'Banned' From Fox News' Debate Spin Room: 'Somebody Try to Stop Me'
- Donald Trump Jr. Insists the Timing of His Father's Third Indictment Proves the Government Is 'Trying to Interfere With the Election'
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims He's Been Blacklisted From Fox News Prior to Daddy Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign
The snub is why the former POTUS skipped the debate, he reasoned, saying his dad is "100 percent right" for doing so.
"It’s beneath him! And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative," Donald Jr. noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The famous offspring likened the ordeal to the former commander-in-chief's latest indictment in Fulton County, Ga.
"They’re trying to put a gag order on Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself in court proceedings. And more importantly, to function as an intimidation tactic for anyone else who would defend him. Where the D.A. there is then saying, hey, we’re going to add you people to the indictment if you take part in this," he ranted.
"Doesn’t reek of democracy? All the people that have been screaming that for the last six or so years, especially during the Trump presidency, when I believe we had a lot more freedom than we do now, or certainly since this administration has taken over, are strangely quiet," the podcast host concluded. "But I guess we shouldn’t be surprised."