Kimberly J. Brown Says Her Relationship With 'Halloweentown' Costar Daniel Kountz Has Gotten 'Even Better' Since Getting Married

"It's gotten even better in the sense that we couldn't wait to call each other husband and wife. We would sneak it in here and there when we would talk to people that didn't know us. We were trying it on because we couldn't wait. That's been a small difference, but it's a little detail we've really enjoyed," the 39-year-old Halloweentown star, who partnered with McAlister’s Deli to launch the limited-edition Witch’s Brew and Trick-or-Treat Cookie, exclusively tells OK!.

Though the Disney Channel alums have been together for quite some time — they reconnected in 2016 — people are still finding out they're a couple in real life, which cracks them up. "There's usually a couple watching one of our videos, and they're like, 'Is that...?' There's comments like, 'He took your grandma's spell book,' which is accurate," the brunette babe quips about the plot of the movie. "It's a vital point, but I love that relationship we have with the fans. It's really special."

Prior to sparking up a romance later on in life, the couple hadn't seen each other in 12 years. "We had a great time working together. We were just friends — nothing romantic at all! He was just so great because he came onto a set that had an established cast and history. He just fit right in. We had a good time, and then we didn't see each other for a while. We were social media friends, and he came up on my feed one day, and I was pulling together a shoot for some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel," she recalls. "I thought, 'Well, that could be fun if he comes and plays with us. Some of the fans will like it!'"

"I reached out to him, and we were like, 'Let's grab a drink, let's catch up.' He graciously agreed to do the sketches, and over time, we started catching feelings, as the kids say. It surprised us too, and it took off from there. We finally started sharing it a bit more on social media. We get a kick out of the fans' responses — it's been the best!" she gushes.