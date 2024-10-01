Kimberly J. Brown Says Her Relationship With 'Halloweentown' Costar Daniel Kountz Has Gotten 'Even Better' Since Getting Married
Kimberly J. Brown and husband Daniel Kountz's love story is one for the books!
The former Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge got married earlier this year, and they couldn't be happier.
"It's gotten even better in the sense that we couldn't wait to call each other husband and wife. We would sneak it in here and there when we would talk to people that didn't know us. We were trying it on because we couldn't wait. That's been a small difference, but it's a little detail we've really enjoyed," the 39-year-old Halloweentown star, who partnered with McAlister’s Deli to launch the limited-edition Witch’s Brew and Trick-or-Treat Cookie, exclusively tells OK!.
Though the Disney Channel alums have been together for quite some time — they reconnected in 2016 — people are still finding out they're a couple in real life, which cracks them up. "There's usually a couple watching one of our videos, and they're like, 'Is that...?' There's comments like, 'He took your grandma's spell book,' which is accurate," the brunette babe quips about the plot of the movie. "It's a vital point, but I love that relationship we have with the fans. It's really special."
Prior to sparking up a romance later on in life, the couple hadn't seen each other in 12 years. "We had a great time working together. We were just friends — nothing romantic at all! He was just so great because he came onto a set that had an established cast and history. He just fit right in. We had a good time, and then we didn't see each other for a while. We were social media friends, and he came up on my feed one day, and I was pulling together a shoot for some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel," she recalls. "I thought, 'Well, that could be fun if he comes and plays with us. Some of the fans will like it!'"
"I reached out to him, and we were like, 'Let's grab a drink, let's catch up.' He graciously agreed to do the sketches, and over time, we started catching feelings, as the kids say. It surprised us too, and it took off from there. We finally started sharing it a bit more on social media. We get a kick out of the fans' responses — it's been the best!" she gushes.
Brown became a fan-favorite when she played Marnie Piper in the Disney Channel movie Halloweentown, which premiered in 1998.
In the flick, Marnie gets a big shock when she learns on her 13th birthday that she's a witch — and her family has to fight against a threat that could take over the world.
To this day, Brown says it's a "huge honor" she got to play the role. "We celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first Halloweentown last year, which is incredible to me," she shares. "I tell people all the time, we were supposed to do one movie, so to watch it grow, and because of our amazing fans, we got to do sequels. I don't think we ever could have imagined we would get to this place now where it has become a part of people's traditions, and it's the biggest honor."
"I travel to a lot of Comic Cons and I meet families — grandmothers all the way down to their grandchildren, and they've passed on this tradition. I am so touched," she adds. "I could have never imagined it in a million years to be a part of people's traditions. It brings me such joy as an actor. To be embraced and loved over the years is truly incredible. I'm humbled by it for sure."
Brown also says it was interesting to play a teenage witch at that time. "It's a bit more common now, but they had some creative characters and stories that were so relatable," she states of being a part of Disney Channel. "I think that was what drew us in as kids. Even with Marnie, no matter what she was going through supernaturally and magically, she was still a teenager trying to figure out who she was and what she was doing with her life. I loved Disney — it was a place for kids to come and watch that."
"I really enjoyed getting to play in that space for a while. I would bob back and forth between the Halloweentown movies and Quints. I did a Stephen King movie and would go off and do adult stuff and then come back to Marnie. It was such a happy place to be. I'm so grateful for the opportunity," she adds.
Since Halloweentown is such a prominent part of Brown's life still, it was a no-brainer for her to partner with McAlister’s Deli to launch the limited-edition Witch’s Brew and Trick-or-Treat Cookie.
"For obvious reasons, I've loved Halloween since I was a kid. I was very into crafting my own costumes and looking forward to the celebrations with my friends and family, and of course the treats! I was excited to team up with McAlister’s Deli because they are bringing back the limited-edition Witch’s Brew — McAlister's old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a bewitching addition of caramel apple syrup — which was so popular last year. It went viral and sold out. They are also debuting their Trick-or-Treat Cookie this year, a sweet, buttery cookie, sprinkled with festive orange and purple Halloween colors and a spooky cream cheese filling, which is perfect for the season because we love those little magical surprises!"
"McAlister Deli has always been dedicated to serving great food with genuine hospitality, and they mean it when they say everybody has a seat at the table," she adds. "I feel like that perfectly aligns with Halloween, and the idea how we can celebrate everybody's uniqueness with all the different characters and creatures. It's a place for everybody to go and enjoy! It was natural to team up, and I'm so excited for people to enjoy their treats this season."