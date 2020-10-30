Boo…yeah!!! Our Halloween fantasies have come true — Marnie Piper and Kalabar “Kal” Jr. from Disney Channel’s Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge are together in IRL, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see this spooky season.

The first film, Halloweentown, was an instant classic for kids and adults alike. Marnie and her family defeated Kalabar — an evil warlock — by combining their family magic. In the sequel, Kal Jr. is defeated just like his father was.

Although there was no happy ending for Marnie and Kal in the Disney Channel original movie all the way back in 2001, real life actors, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz, have found love with one another.

The child stars were first linked in June 2018 when Brown posted a photo of herself kissing Kountz near a lamp post. “#InternationalKissingDay you say? I’ll just leave this right here then,” she captioned the sweet snap. “#NationalKissingDay.”

How did the two lovebirds end up together after so long? “We’ve kept in touch over the years since we wrapped the second movie, and we’ve been friends on social media for a while,” Brown told Bustle in October 2018.

“We hadn’t seen each other in a bit, and I wanted him to be in some of my original comedy sessions that I shoot for my YouTube channel. I ended up directing a short film about where Kal could be now, and [Daniel] graciously starred in it with some of my other friends,” she continued.

“It just naturally and very unexpectedly grew from that.” Swoon! The happy couple is still together, and we’re celebrating their love this Halloween.

OK! takes a look at the spooky romance between Marnie and Kal from Halloweentown.