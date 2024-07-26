OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry at a Loss for Words After Being Asked About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Battles

prince harry loss words asked kate middleton king charles cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was asked about Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battles.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry remains on the outs with the royal family, but the Duke of Sussex appeared shocked when asked about Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battles in a documentary about his lawsuit against the British tabloid industry.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry loss words asked kate middleton king charles cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton took six months away from the spotlight due to her cancer diagnosis.

"Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell," journalist Rebecca Barry questioned Harry in Tabloids on Trial. "It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious. Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles?'"

"I don't think the legal, the continuation of these legal battles is the sort of, I," the veteran replied. "The two things are completely separate."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry loss words asked kate middleton king charles cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is pursuing a legal battle against NGN and MGN.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate and Charles were diagnosed around the same time, resulting in the Duke of Sussex rushing to London to visit His Majesty shortly after the news broke. However, Harry hasn't been spotted with Kate since the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis.

"Umm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things," Harry continued.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry loss words asked kate middleton king charles cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and King Charles are undergoing cancer treatment.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry and Meghan Markle hope the future queen recuperates even though the couple aren't exactly speaking to Kate and Prince William.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry loss words asked kate middleton king charles cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon amid her cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health, the American-based royals released a supportive message.

"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

While Harry is living miles from his family, an insider claimed he contacted Kate after she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon.

"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out," the insider told an outlet. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan."

According to the source, "Harry is convinced" that now is the time to "try and repair" their friendship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.