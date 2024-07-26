Prince Harry at a Loss for Words After Being Asked About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Battles
Prince Harry remains on the outs with the royal family, but the Duke of Sussex appeared shocked when asked about Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battles in a documentary about his lawsuit against the British tabloid industry.
"Both your father and your sister-in-law have been unwell," journalist Rebecca Barry questioned Harry in Tabloids on Trial. "It's a reminder, I guess, to all of us that life is precious. Does it ever just make you think, 'This is not worth it. Life is just too short for these legal battles?'"
"I don't think the legal, the continuation of these legal battles is the sort of, I," the veteran replied. "The two things are completely separate."
Kate and Charles were diagnosed around the same time, resulting in the Duke of Sussex rushing to London to visit His Majesty shortly after the news broke. However, Harry hasn't been spotted with Kate since the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis.
"Umm, you know, my father and my sister-in-law, and me, you know, following through on these legal battles are two completely different things," Harry continued.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry and Meghan Markle hope the future queen recuperates even though the couple aren't exactly speaking to Kate and Prince William.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
Shortly after Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health, the American-based royals released a supportive message.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
While Harry is living miles from his family, an insider claimed he contacted Kate after she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon.
"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out," the insider told an outlet. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan."
According to the source, "Harry is convinced" that now is the time to "try and repair" their friendship.