King Charles' Birthday Is a 'Nightmare' for Prince Harry as He 'Struggles' to Schedule a Father’s Day Call With the Monarch

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Father's Day is almost here, but the holiday could end up being stressful for Prince Harry after his scrapped reunion with King Charles. The Duke of Sussex traveled to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Charles failed to attend the engagement.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"King Charles' birthday and Father’s Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father, and he will certainly send a warm message."

"It’s easy to forget that Harry really does love his father; he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute," the royal expert added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles failed to reunite while the duke was in the U.K.

According to Quinn, Harry wants to chat with Charles, but he is struggling to get on the monarch's calendar.

"Harry has tried to schedule a call with his father already, but his father is prevaricating with Camilla advising against anything that might upset King Charles," Quinn claimed.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote about growing up in the royal fold in 'Spare.'

Aside from his ties to Harry, Charles hasn't spent much time with his two American grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. OK! previously reported Ingrid Seward believes the king wants to see the tots.

“The king is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives," Seward told an outlet. "He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry visited King Charles in February after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry
In Omid Scobie's Endgame, the editor alleged the Duke of Sussex implied that being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage would damage Charles' ties to Archie and Lilibet.

“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren again?” Scobie wrote.

According to the writer, the eviction was “a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.” Scobie later stated that Frogmore Cottage was the “only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom."

In his 2023 witness statement, Harry admitted that he has security concerns and needs personnel to protect his brood.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his security lawsuit, which he later lost.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.

When visiting London, Harry often travels without Meghan Markle and their little ones.

"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.

Quinn spoke to The Mirror.

