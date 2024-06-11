King Charles' Birthday Is a 'Nightmare' for Prince Harry as He 'Struggles' to Schedule a Father’s Day Call With the Monarch

"King Charles' birthday and Father’s Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father, and he will certainly send a warm message."

"It’s easy to forget that Harry really does love his father; he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute," the royal expert added.