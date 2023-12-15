Prince Harry Admits the U.K. Is 'Central to the Heritage' of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Legal Battle Against the Government

"I was very interested to hear Harry say in evidence to a court that he still regards the U.K. as his home and that it is central to the heritage of his children," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet.

Harry's declaration showed that despite him leaving The Firm, he still has a level of admiration for the U.K.

"This is the clearest indication we’ve had that the prince has not turned his back on his home country once and for all," Bond noted.