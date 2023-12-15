Prince Harry Admits the U.K. Is 'Central to the Heritage' of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Legal Battle Against the Government
Prince Harry is continuing his legal fight against the Home Office to maintain his security personnel in the U.K., and the Duke of Sussex is opening up about how his move to the U.S. impacted his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"I was very interested to hear Harry say in evidence to a court that he still regards the U.K. as his home and that it is central to the heritage of his children," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet.
Harry's declaration showed that despite him leaving The Firm, he still has a level of admiration for the U.K.
"This is the clearest indication we’ve had that the prince has not turned his back on his home country once and for all," Bond noted.
Although the Duke of Sussex is currently based in Montecito, Calif., the commentator sees his words as a sign that he might return to England.
"Indeed, it sounds as life in the U.S.A. is not necessarily permanent," Bond explained. "It tells us that he does indeed miss aspects of his previous life and that he does want his children to understand the world they were born into."
Since relocating to the West Coast, Harry has been able to experience the realities of living outside of the palace gates.
"But I don’t think it proves he’s uncomfortable with his life in California. He believes this is the best place for his wife and family for now," Bond shared. "He has a measure of freedom and relaxed lifestyle that would be hard to replicate over here at the moment."
"So he does indeed have to make the best of it, but I don’t honestly believe that’s too hard for him as things stand," she continued. "There is one heck of a lot of awkwardness in the offing when, and if, he sees his U.K. family again."
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex told the High Court he wasn't enthusiastic about taking a step back from his senior-level position.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in a Thursday, December 7, witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the veteran penned.
Harry's biggest concern about visiting the U.K. is making sure Meghan Markle and their tots are protected from extremists.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
