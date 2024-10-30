King Charles Attends Holistic Health Center in India for 'Rejuvenation' Treatment and Therapies Amid Cancer Battle
King Charles and Queen Camilla took time to relax before they returned to the U.K. after their nine-day trip to Australia and Samoa.
According to a report, the couple stopped in Bangalore, India, on their way home from their travels to attend the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre amid the monarch’s cancer battle.
Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, began their day at the spa with a morning yoga session, ate breakfast and had a "rejuvenation treatment before lunch," New India Express shared.
Later in the day, the duo experienced a "second round of therapies" before concluding their evening with a meditation session prior to dinner and bed by 9 p.m.
"Their Majesties had a short private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa. They return to the U.K. this morning," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared on Wednesday, October 30.
The soothing pit-stop came after the married couple traveled over 30,000 miles. The father-of-two’s cancer treatment was set to resume when he returned to the U.K.
As OK! previously reported, a royal expert recently shared how much the trip means to the King amid his health struggles.
"This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News of Charles’ travel. "And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him."
While in the foreign countries, the son of Queen Elizabeth II "didn't undertake evening engagements" due to his ongoing health struggle.
"It should be remembered that there was a free day when they after they landed, there weren't evening engagements in Australia and it was very, very carefully balanced by his doctors," Fitzwilliams explained. "But yes, it went splendidly, and indeed, I think it was considered something of a triumph, especially in that heat."
Following intense treatment earlier this year, Charles first resumed his duties in April and will likely take more trips overseas in 2025.
"It's wonderful news that he feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year. We do have to just emphasize that obviously depends on his doctor's advice, and that is so important," the insider continued.
"Given the fact that he hasn't been used to doing anything like this since his cancer diagnosis, he hasn't been able, apart from D-Day, to travel abroad," he added. "So there's no question that I think he will see this Australia and Samoa trip as a personal triumph."
Fitzwilliams also expressed how vital Camilla has been in comforting Charles through these tough times.
"I think also he will be very grateful for Queen Camilla's help and support. There's no doubt that's been invaluable," he shared. "They're a similar age, similar attitudes, similar sense of humor, similar friends. So they are perfectly matched."
"Thinking back over the years of all the problems that occurred in the past, that's one thing," Fitzwilliams stated. "But I think there's no question, especially in a crisis, and this has been a crisis, and he seems to be coming through it splendidly, and it is indeed partly due to her."