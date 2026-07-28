King Charles 'Genuinely Shocked' Over Meghan Markle’s 'Unsettling' Photo at Princess Diana’s Grave, Source Claims

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Meghan Markle's Instagram Post 'Upset' The Firm

Source: @meghan/Instagram The royal family is reportedly not happy with Meghan Markle's recent Instagram post.

"This has upset people who normally defend Meghan," an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack recently. "The backlash isn't just coming from her critics anymore." "Diana's grave has always been treated as a place of quiet reflection," one palace source said. "If that's where this photo was taken, many believe it never belonged on social media."

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Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Took No Issue With Meghan Markle's Althorp Photo

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, currently runs his family's ancestral home, Althorp.

"The King is genuinely shocked," another royal source explained. "Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share." Despite The Firm reportedly being furious over the Suits star's Instagram post, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, was apparently fine with the social media buzz. "Earl Spencer knows every headline brings attention to Althorp," the insider said. "More interest in Diana's resting place is ultimately good for the family estate."

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Prince William Isn't 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Antics

Source: MEGA Prince William was furious over Meghan Markle's social media post.

The Sussexes Allegedly Brought a Production Crew With Them to Visit Althorp

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.