King Charles 'Genuinely Shocked' Over Meghan Markle’s 'Unsettling' Photo at Princess Diana’s Grave, Source Claims
July 28 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited his late mother Princess Diana's grave at her ancestral family home, Althorp, earlier this month.
The Duchess of Sussex then took to her social media on July 23 to share a photo of her children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, holding bouquets of flowers at the estate.
This act reportedly "upset" King Charles and other members of the royal family, according to a source.
Meghan Markle's Instagram Post 'Upset' The Firm
"This has upset people who normally defend Meghan," an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack recently. "The backlash isn't just coming from her critics anymore."
"Diana's grave has always been treated as a place of quiet reflection," one palace source said. "If that's where this photo was taken, many believe it never belonged on social media."
Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Took No Issue With Meghan Markle's Althorp Photo
"The King is genuinely shocked," another royal source explained. "Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share."
Despite The Firm reportedly being furious over the Suits star's Instagram post, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, was apparently fine with the social media buzz.
"Earl Spencer knows every headline brings attention to Althorp," the insider said. "More interest in Diana's resting place is ultimately good for the family estate."
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Prince William Isn't 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Antics
According to Shuter's insiders, Prince William was also saddened by Meghan's photo as he's "always been fiercely protective of his mother's memory."
"He's upset, but sadly, he's no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do," one confidant alleged.
Harry, 41, flew to the U.K. earlier this month to launch his 2027 Invictus Games, with Meghan and their kids meeting up with him during the last leg of his trip to visit Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla at Highgove House for a brief summit.
The Sussexes Allegedly Brought a Production Crew With Them to Visit Althorp
Reports surfaced on July 16 the Duke of Sussex and the As Ever founder allegedly brought a film crew with them to explore Althorp for a documentary about the 30th anniversary of Lady Di's passing.
Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after being struck by a car while in Paris with her partner Dodi Fayed.
RadarOnline.com claimed Harry filmed the "deeply private family visit" and there was "recording equipment" on site.
"There was a clear awareness that elements of the visit could be captured for a future project like a Netflix documentary from Harry, or social media posts, which have unsettled members of the family," a source stated, adding: "The intention could well be to include deeply personal material in a documentary tied to the anniversary next year."